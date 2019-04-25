Top racing action at Route Hunt spring point to point fixture

Saturday, March 30, saw Route Hunt Spring point to point races at Loguestown Road, Portrush.

There were seven races in total as there were 19 runners entered in race one which meant that this race had to be divided as the maximum runners in the four year old race is 17.

Despite the cold weather conditions there was a good turnout of racing followers and those attending the event for a good day out.

As well as the racing there were two catering vans, an ice cream van and a coffee van as well as the tents serving tea and coffee and sandwiches and homemade tray bakes and the bar serving a selection of beers and spirits as well as hot whisky and port which was much appreciated on the day.

On the day 77 horses ran giving an average of almost eight horses per race which made for a good days racing.

The turn out prize of £20 per race was sponsored by Flexalan products and owner Mr Rex Humphries choose the winner and presented the prize.

The winners were:

Race 1

Division 1 Ballybegg owned by WW Dennison, groom Janseen Hill

Division 2 Ballydam owned by WW Dennison, groom Janseen Hill

Race 2 Islandray owned by WW Dennison, groom Rocco Quinn

Race 3 Annie McCarroll owned by Andrew G Kennedy & GR Logan, groom Samuel Dixon

Race 4 Attribution owned by Knockalough Syndicate, groom Laura Kearney

Race 5 Getaman owned by WW Dennison, groom Janseen Hill

Race 6 Ardoyne owned by WW Dennison, groom Janseen Hill

It certainly was a good day for Mr Dennison and his grooms winning five of the seven available prizes.

Race results:

Race 1 Maiden race for four year olds Sponsored by Dennison Commercials Ltd:

Division 1 - 1st Vandemere owned by Monbeg Syndicate, 2nd Ahead of schedule owned by Milestone Racing partnership, 3rd Deluxe Range owned by Harley D Dunne

Division 2 - 1st Grandad’s Cottage owned by Monbeg Syndicate, 2nd Kilbrook owned by Peter J Flood, 3rd The Bosses Oscar owned by Denis Paul Murphy

Race 2 Maiden Race for 5 year old geldings sponsored by Albert Bartlett: 1st Glynn owned by SRB Crawford, 2nd Brief Ambition owned by Pioneer Racing Partnership, 3rd Kiriglote owned by Alan Harte

Race 3 Maiden Race for 5 year old and upwards mares sponsored by Stonebridge Feeds & Tattersalls Ireland: 1st Darling Daughter owned by Monbeg Farm Racing Partnership, 2nd Shopping Around owned by Laurence Skelly, 3rd Moylass owned by N Coburn

Race 4 Open Lightweight Race Sponsored by Kellys Portrush: 1st Longhouse Music owned by John Duggan, 2nd Winged Leader owned by S.J. Hegarty & Jennifer O’Kane, 3rd Milan Flyer owned by Oran McGill

Race 5 Winners of Two Sponsored by Royal Court Hotel Portrush: 1st Royal Drumlee Owned by Sean McParlan, 2nd Madera Mist owned by Monbeg Syndicate, 3rd Is This It owned by Samuel Hanna.

Race 6 Maiden Race for 6 year old and upwards geldings novice riders sponsored by Blair’s Caravans and V Semple & Son Ltd: 1st Molpeg owned by Shane & Nathan Gault, 2nd Patriot’s Prayer owned by CAFRE (Enniskillen) Racing Club, 3rd No More Santies owned by Patrick F. Gormley.

Thanks go to Mr Ian McMaw for the use of his land for the event and to the hunt staff, hunt members and friends of the hunt who volunteered their help to ensure the event took place.

Thanks also goes to all those who entered their horses, to those who ran on the day, those who sponsored the races and the point to point race followers and the general public who attended the event. Without the support and help of everyone the Hunt would not be able to run such an event.

Thanks also goes to all the farmers and landowners, over whose lands the hunt crosses, for their kindness and cooperation throughout the hunting season. Without them hunting would not be possible.

The Route hunt hope to run their autumn point to point races at Portrush in October 2019.

For further details about the event or to volunteer your help with the event contact Hazel Kelly The Point To Point secretary on 0775 956 3183.