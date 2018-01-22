Trials with Oxi Plus result in healthier calves

Oxi Plus is a unique blend of essential oils developed by Schils which is added to calf milk replacers to prevent respiratory problems.

The product is a result of intensive research and extensive trials carried out on Schils’ own trial farms in Holland.

Following its launch at EuroTeir last November in Germany, it is proven to be a very effective aid in rearing healthy and strong calves. Veterinary costs are considerably reduced on farm owing to a reduction in respiratory problems.

Eringold Oxi plus supports the health of the respiratory tract of calves by providing specific essential oils that help break down mucus and open up the air ways.

A recent trial conducted on the Schils trial farm showed positive effects of these essential oils on the health, growth and feed intake of calves.

The affects are confirmed now in everyday practice on farms in many different countries.

Schils protection plus is included in all of the Eringold range which includes polyclonal antibodies and probiotic bacteria for colostrum supplementation and gut conditioning to boost the calf’s own defence against a broad spectrum of common disorders. This stimulates the intake of concentrates and forage thereby encouraging easy weaning.

For further information go to the website at www.eringoldltd.com or call Chris on 07739061672 or Robert on 07770775212.