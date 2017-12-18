UFU welcomes opening of tranche 2

The Ulster Farmers’ Union has welcomed the announcement that the second Tranche of Tier 1 of the Farm Business Improvement Scheme will open early next year.

UFU Deputy President Ivor Ferguson, pictured, said it was encouraging news and the UFU welcome its launch.

He added: “The second Tranche of Tier 1 for investment option, for a maximum grant of £12,000, has been long awaited and will be welcomed by the farming sector. However, we are pleased to see it progressing towards its formal opening.”

The money in the second Tranche of Tier 1 equates to a budget of £7.5 million pounds in 2018-19.

“There has been a lot of interest in the second Tranche of the scheme and it is vital it is rolled out as quickly as possible, given that it is designed to bring economic benefits to the agriculture industry,” said Mr Ferguson.

“However, we must also encourage DAERA to progress with the Tranche 1 Tier two applications for those projects with a maximum grant of £250,000. Farmers are totally frustrated with the current slow process and are left in a position where they are unable to proceed with farm developments. The UFU has been pressing for action on this matter and will continue to do so,” he added.