UFU welcomes speed limits at rural schools

The Ulster Farmers’ Union has welcomed the decision by the Department for Infrastructure to introduce a new part-time speed limit of 20mph, outside seven rural primary schools.

Commenting, UFU’s rural affairs chairperson, Joy Rollston, said: “This is an important step in helping reduce the number of collisions and causalities on our roads.

“Schools are busy places, especially when children are dropped off and collected.

“The department deserves credit for listening to concerns raised by the UFU and others about the dangers on often fast rural roads.

“Implementing and policing part-time speed limits will help keep children safe.

“We would urge all motorists to take these seriously – doing so could save a child’s life”, she said.

Mrs Rollston added that the UFU would like to see this extended to all rural primary schools as quickly as possible.

New signage and lighting will be erected in the vicinity of the seven schools to warn motorists when the 20mph speed limit is operational.

It will be enforced by the PSNI.

The seven Primary school’s where the 20mph will go live from September 18th 2018 include:

Carrickmannon Primary School, Carrickmannon Road, Ballygowan

Carrowreagh Primary School, Finvoy Road, Ballymoney

Culcrow Primary School, Curragh Road, Coleraine

Bronte Primary School, Ballynaskeagh Road, Banbridge

Ballyvester Primary School, Ballyhay, Ballyvester and Killaughey Roads, Donaghadee

St Mary’s Primary School, Derrymore Road, Lurgan

Woods Primary School, Ballyronan and Oaklea Roads, Magherafelt