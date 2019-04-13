Ulster Grassland Society plans farm walk

The Ulster Grassland Society will hold it’s Spring Meeting on Tuesday 30th April 2019 on the farm of Desmond and Alastair Taylor, 21 Drumlee Road, Ballymoney BT53 7LE commencing at 11.00am.

Their 350 acre farm supports dairy, arable and broiler enterprises along with an anaerobic digester. The dairy herd comprises 230 cows with a spread calving pattern yielding 9,500 litres per cow and breeding featuring Holstein, Montbeliarde and Norwegian Red genetics. A four cut silage system is in operation with first two cuts used for the dairy herd, third cut for replacements heifers whilst the fourth cut is processed through the digester.

Recent developments on the farm include investment in buildings to accommodate increased cow numbers and a robotic milking system. This allows manual milking time to be reduced and an increased focus on management of the herd using information provided by the milking system.

The Taylor’s are members of Ballymoney Business Development Group, use CAFRE Benchmarking and regularly soil sample to optimise their nutrient usage.

Ulster Grassland Society President Jim Freeburn and the Executive Committee look forward to welcoming visitors to Ballymoney on 30th April for what should be an interesting and informative visit to a progressive dairy unit with a complementary mix of secondary enterprises and extensive use of technology and diversification.

The event gets underway at 11,00am with the tour beginning at 11.30am and prior registration is essential - Cost for UGS Members is £11 whilst Non-members cost is £16. Please contact George Reid on 07920 037910 or via email secretary@ulstergrassland.co.uk.