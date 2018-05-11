Up to 50 cattle stolen from shed

Police in Lisnaskea are investigating the report of the theft of between 40 to 50 cattle from a farm on the Foglish Road area of Fivemiletown.

Constable Niall Bennett said they received a report at around 12:50pm on Thursday 10th May that livestock that had been housed in a shed had been stolen.

He added: “It was reported this occurred between 2pm on Wednesday 9th May and midday on Thursday 10th May.

“I am appealing for anyone who was in the area between these times, or in recent days, and saw any suspicious activity to contact us. I am also appealing to anyone who knows of the movements of a cattle lorry in the area around these times, between 9th and 10th May to contact police in Lisnaskea on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 564 of 10/05/18.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”