Bank of Ireland UK is delighted to offer local dairy farmers a fantastic opportunity to visit the UK Dairy Expo in Carlisle. The trip will also include two farm tours visiting the Troutbeck Ayrshire Herd and the Bridge End Holstein Herd.

This is the sixth consecutive year Bank of Ireland UK has hosted this trip offering farmers an opportunity to experience and learn from farmers across the UK and further afield.

Attracting a global audience, the UK Dairy Expo is the leading dairy event within the UK, exhibiting the cream of dairy cattle from across the UK.

The Troutbeck herd is owned by Frank and Margret Mattinson and their two sons Philip and James and is situated west of Carlisle near Wigton. This prize winning herd has won many accolades since it was established in 2001 including Royal Highland Show winners and Champions at UK Dairy Expo. Greenfield Dairy was purchased last year and a new dairy barn has recently been completed housing the 330 Ayrshire herd. The new barn is the first in the UK to use the Triolet Robotic feeding system.

The Bridge End herd is owned by Colin and Yvonne Dent and their son Mark and is situated in the lush pastures of Cumbria’s Eden Valley at Kirby Thore, near Penrith. Herd numbers have now risen to over 1000 cows and the focus is on milk production from elite females. The herd is milked three times a day through an 80 cow rotary milking system completed a few years ago.

Glyn Lucas, one of the main organisers of UK Dairy Expo, explains why farmers continue returning to experience this UK leading show.

“We are looking forward once again to welcoming dairy farmers from Northern Ireland to our seventh UK Dairy Expo. The event has quickly developed into the largest show of dairy cattle in the UK and is now one of the most popular events in the dairy calendar. The farms on the Bank of Ireland tour are forward thinking businesses and we hope you will be able to glean knowledge and information that can benefit your operations at home. I hope everyone enjoys the farm tours and have a fun time at UK Dairy Expo.”

Bank of Ireland UK’s Agri Manager NI Richard Primrose explains what farmers can look forward to on the trip.

“Bank of Ireland UK is delighted to offer another exciting trip to the UK Dairy Expo to farmers in Northern Ireland. This trip has worked well in previous years, with strong numbers attending and excellent feedback received. For many, it is a well-deserved two day break from the ongoing demands on a typical dairy farm. In addition to the Expo, we are visiting two superb Holstein farms exhibiting the latest technology and breeding from some of the top Holstein cattle within the UK.”

The trip is scheduled for Friday 9 and Saturday 10 of March 2018. The total cost is £145pp, which includes coach, ferry, hotel and all meals. A luxury Chambers coach will be leaving early on Friday morning and returning late Saturday night. Everyone is welcome but please book early as spaces are limited. To book your space contact Chambers Coach Hire on 028 7954 9932 or by emailing mail@coachireland.com.