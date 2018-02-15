Visitors urged to ‘Say Hello to Northern Ireland’

Tourism NI has again teamed up with the Northern Ireland Hotels Federation to launch a co-operative marketing fund designed to help local tourism businesses advertise in the Republic of Ireland market this spring.

Building on the findings from of a report outlining a strategy to grow visitor numbers from the Republic of Ireland, Tourism NI has prepared an itinerary based marketing campaign to encourage visitors from the Republic to travel to Northern Ireland and enjoy a short break.

Local hotels, guesthouses, guest accommodation and visitor attractions from across Northern Ireland were invited to be a part of the campaign using the co-operative marketing funds to boost the impact of advertising efforts.

The Say Hello to More campaign will focus on different geographical areas across Northern Ireland and will feature on television, radio, outdoor advertising, digital and social media and cinema advertising.

Naomi Waite, Tourism NI Director of Marketing commented: “This is the third tranche of marketing activity in the Republic of Ireland market in recent years as we compete for a share in the lucrative short break market. Previous Say Hello to More campaigns helped deliver 221,000 overnight trips by Republic of Ireland residents to Northern Ireland, contributing £40 million to the economy.”

The campaign will also run across selected outlets in Northern Ireland.