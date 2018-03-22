Waste management ambassadors hailed

The Chief Executive of the Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland, Keith Morrison has praised the ongoing efforts to improve safety across the waste and recycling industry.

Mr Morrison was speaking at the fifth annual presentation of Ambassador Awards organised by the Waste Industry Safety & Health Forum for Northern Ireland (WISHNI).

The Ambassadors Awards Programme provides recognition of the safety management activity of WISHNI partner businesses within their own companies and with their subcontractors.

Presenting awards to sixteen local organisations in recognition of their work in promoting safety across the sector, Keith Morrison said: “I congratulate this year’s WISHNI Ambassadors for their important contributions in helping to improve safety standards across the industry.

“It is encouraging to note the support offered by a range of organisations, all with the primary aim of promoting health and safety best practice across the waste and recycling industry.”

Winners of this year’s WISHNI Ambassadors Awards Programme are: Alpha Resource Management Ltd, Belfast City Council, Bryson Recycling, ConveyorTek Ltd, Derry City and Strabane District Council, Frylite Ltd, Granville Ecopark Ltd, McKinstry Skip Hire Ltd, McQuillan Envirocare Ltd, McQuillan Skip Hire Ltd, Natural World Products Ltd, NWP Recycling Ltd, ReCon Waste Management Ltd, RecyCo Ltd, RiverRidge Holdings Ltd, Emma Welsh – Student Ambassador