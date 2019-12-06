Winner of Irish Moiled Cattle Society members photographic competition 2019

This year’s members IMCS photographic competition was judged by Republic of Ireland director Tom Hourigan who farms his herd of Caherline Irish Moiled cattle at Caherconlish, Co Limerick.

Due to the new online entry format of the competition this year, saw a larger number of entries from members.

Class 4 winner and overall champion photograph -Beechmount Nordic - Ciara and Jim White

Tom thanked everyone who took the time to send photographs commenting on how high the standard of photographs were, making it a difficult task to judge.

Tom judged the individual classes with his first prize winners of each of the classes going to public vote on the Irish Moiled Cattle Society’ Facebook page to choose the overall champion and reserve champion photograph.

Congratulations to James and Ciara White of Co Wexford for winning champion photo with their senior male class winner, Beechmount Nordic, a five year old bull bred by Robert Boyle of Co Down, also congratulations to N and M Moilies of Co Tyrone for winning reserve champion with their senior female class winner, Glassdrummond Cherry 58th a seven year old cow bred by Sam Smiley of Co Down.

The scenic/novelty winner was Alastair Christie from Co Antrim with an outstanding photo of his Irish Moiled cattle standing along a hedge captioned “Line of Duty”.

Mr Hourigan said: “When judging this year’s competition, I looked for animals that were more of a terminal animal within the breed, while also paying due regard to the breed characteristics.

“The senior male winner Beechmount Nordic - while being a predominantly white bull, it is impossible to ignore this bull’s quality, a well-developed bull all round. The senior female winner was Glassdrummond Cherry 58th a typically marked cow with length and a very nice udder. The junior male class winner was Curraghnakeely Clover, a lovely typically marked young bull.

“The junior female class winner was Curraghnakeely Pandora 0490, again a typically marked animal. Looking forward to seeing her in her prime.

“The winner of the scenic/ novelty class was a photo captioned… ‘Line of Duty’, it must have taken quite some time to arrange a photo like that.”

RESULTS

Class 1 – Junior female

1st Curraghnakeely Pandora 0490 - N and M Moilies

2nd Beechmount Anne - Robert Boyle

3rd Corduff Svenga - Phillip Moynagh

4th Ravelglen Annie - Rachael Armour

5th Oakgrove Meghan Ella - Stiofan O Deorain

6th Ballyshannon Violet 2 - Robert Moore

Class 2 – Junior male

1st Curraghnakeely Clover - Andrew Montgomery

2nd Curraghnakeely Masterpiece - Robert Boyle

3rd Atlantic High Tide- Albert Baxter

4th Glassdrummond Brexiteer - N and M Moilies

5th Deerpark Declan - Brian O’Kane

6th Curraghnakeely Edward 0516 - N and M Moilies

Class 3 – Senior female

1st Glassdrummond Cherry 58th – N and M Moilies

2nd Glassdrummond Tulip 18 - Robert Berry

3rd Glassdrummond Cherry 65 - Sam Smiley

4th Woodbine Cherry - Ciara and Jim White

5th Glassdrummond Primrose - Sam Smiley

6th Glassdrummond Daisy - Robert Boyle

Class 4 – Senior male

1st Beechmount Nordic - Ciara and Jim White

2nd Waikato Alister - N and M Moilies

3rd Woodbine Casper - Brian O Kane

4th Tyrone Firecracker - Robert Boyle

5th Latton Rick - N and M Moilies

6th Corduff Matt - Stiofan O’Deorain

Class 5 – Scenic/Novelty

1st Line of Duty - Alastair Christie

2nd Aren’t I mootiful - Rachael Armour

3rd I’ll just squeeze in here! - Stiofan O Deorain

4th Marsh-Moilies - N & M Moilies

5th Storm Brewing - Albert Baxter

6th Move me now - Brian O’Kane

Overall champion and senior male winner - Beechmount Nordic - Ciara and Jim White

Reserve Overall Champion and Senior Female winner - Glassdrummond Cherry 58th – N & M Moilies

Junior Female winner - Curraghnakeely Pandora 0490 - N & M Moilies

Junior Male winner - Curraghnakeely Clover - Andrew Montgomery

Scenic/Novelty winner - Line of Duty - Alastair Christie