Winners of drama festival are announced by YFCU

The Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster (YFCU) drama dinner recently took place at the Tullyglass House Hotel in Ballymena to celebrate the success of the association’s 2019 drama season.

Sponsored by the NFU Mutual Insurance Society Limited, the YFCU One Act and Three Act Drama Festivals took place in venues throughout Northern Ireland and showcased the talent that exists within the association.

Winners of the One Act Drama Festival, Finvoy YFC with with YFCU president Zita McNaugher and NFU Mutual representative David Cairns

Each of the evenings were a great success and well supported by the public.

The results of the One Act and Three Act Drama Festival are as follows:

One Act awards and certificates

First place: Finvoy YFC for ‘A Quiet Night In’

Second place: Coleraine 1 YFC for ‘The Babbling Brookes’

Third place: Kilrea YFC for ‘Falling on Deaf Ears’

Best producer: Stephanie Fulton and Karena Shaw, Finvoy YFC

Best moment of theatre: Finvoy YFC for Salesman entrance and instant exit at the end

Best set: Lisnamurrican YFC

Certificate of merit for production: Randalstown YFC

Most promising actress: Joanne Smyth, Coleraine YFC

Most promising actor: Jason Clyde, Finvoy YFC

Certificate of merit for acting: Matthew Wilson, Cappagh YFC, John Armstrong, Trillick YFC, Judith McKinley, Trillick YFC, Hannah Hemphill, Derg Valley YFC, Gavin Short, Seskinore YFC, Elle Smyth, Moycraig YFC, Callum Lamont, Coleraine 1 YFC, Olivia Logan, Lisnamurrican YFC, Joanna Strawbridge, Coleraine 2 YFC, Michael Torrans, Garvagh YFC, Kathryn McFadden, Randalstown YFC, Ryan Gamble, Finvoy YFC, Charlotte McKeenan, Finvoy YFC and Adam Alexander, Kilrea YFC

Three Act awards and certificates

First place: Moycraig YFC for ‘The Quare Gunk’

Best set: Moycraig YFC

Best producer: Emma-Jayne Anderson and Judith McConaghie, Moycraig YFC

Certificate of merit for production: Lynda Girvin and Karen Patterson, Newtownards YFC

Most promising actress: Lorraine Lyons, Moycraig YFC

Most promising actor: Andrew Patton, Newtownards YFC

Certificates of merit for acting: Andrew Lyons, Matthew McLean, Rebecca Stewart, Jane Patton, Niamh Martin and Joy Dalell