Wool producers flock to Ashford depot open day

Sheep farmers wanting to gain a greater understanding of how British Wool grades and sells their wool attended an open day at British Wool’s new depot in Ashford, Kent recently.

With around 200 farmers attending, the open day gave producers the opportunity to take part in a guided tour of the depot, gaining an understanding of the complete depot operation, including wool intake, grading and packing.

Trevor Richards, British Wool chairman at the Ashford depot open day

British Wool’s chairman Trevor Richards, explained more: “Many farmers aren’t aware of what happens to their wool once it’s been delivered to the depot so the open day was an opportunity to gain a real understanding of how the grading and selling process works.

“For some, wool grading is something of a mystery, but those who attended left with a better appreciation of why certain wools are more valuable than others.

“Grading wool is an important part of what we do in adding value for producers.”

Visitors to the open day were also given the opportunity to meet British Wool board member and chairman Trevor Richards, Joe Farren, chief executive officer, and depot staff to discuss all aspects of the wool supply chain and British Wool’s work, including shearing, fleece presentation and consumer marketing.

Spencer Bromfield, Ashford depot manager grading fleeces

Spencer Bromfield, depot manager, said: “We had an excellent day and welcomed the opportunity to meet our producers. We are always looking for ways to engage better with producers, and events like this provide a great opportunity for us to meet our local community and gather feedback.”