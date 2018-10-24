Young farmers enjoy a visit to Rowreagh Farm

On Thursday, October 11, Donaghadee Young Farmers’ Club took a visit to Rowreagh Farm in the Ards Peninsula.

Thomas Steele (son of owner Mr William Steele) showed members of Donaghadee Young Farmers’ Club to the viewing gallery before talking through the innovative steps Rowreagh Farm have taken to be where they are today.

Part of the Rowreagh Herd enjoying a good feed

Members of Donaghadee Young Farmers’ Club learnt that Rowreagh Farm first started out milking just over 100 cows but once their herd started to grow they thought about the huge potential for farm innovation and therefore decided to put in the Fullwood Rotary Abreast parlour.

The Steele family are now milking over 500 cows, three times per day.

Members thoroughly enjoyed the evening and Donaghadee Young Farmers’ Club would like to publicly thank all those at Rowreagh Farm for hosting them on October 11.