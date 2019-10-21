Young farmers given opportunity to influence future of farming

Young farmers are being invited to find out more about the government’s proposed changes for the future of farming post-Brexit and to share their views at a series of regional events.

The events, organised by The National Federation of Young Farmers’ Clubs (NFYFC) in conjunction with Defra (Department for Environment, Food and Rural affairs), will explain how the changes will directly impact young farmers.

Defra representatives will join young farmers to talk about their proposed changes for farming once we leave the EU, including the new Environmental Land Management scheme.

The aim is to give young people the opportunity to share their regional knowledge and their opinions on what the future of farming should look like.

YFC County Federations in eight different regions will host these free events over the next few months for interested young farmers to attend and share their views. These events are open to all young farmers and not just those involved in a Young Farmers’ Club.

NFYFC’s Agriculture and Rural Issues (AGRI) Steering Group Chairman David Goodwin said: “Now more than ever is a time to get together to share views and help shape a future that we would like to farm in.

“We have ensured that these regional events are as accessible as possible for our membership and guests who have a shared interest in ensuring the Defra policy-makers hear first-hand what are feasible regional ideas for future policy. I urge all young people with an interest in the future of this industry to take part in their regional event.”

The dates of the events are listed below:

East Yorkshire, Bishop Burton College, York Road, Bishop Burton, Beverley HU17 8QG, 29 October, 7.30pm

East Midlands, Newark Showground, Lincoln Road, Coddington, Newark NG24 2NY, 21 November, 12.00 – 2.00pm

West Midlands, YFC Centre, Beech Business Park, Tillington Road, Hereford HR4 9QJ, 28 November, 7.00pm

South West, Sedgemoor Auction Centre, Bridgwater TA6 6TS, 5 December, 7.30pm

Eastern, NFU, Agriculture House, Willie Snaith Road, Newmarket CB8 7SN, 12 December, 7.00pm

South East, Sparsholt College, Hillside Road, Winchester SO21 2NE, 27 January, 7.30pm

Cumbria, Penrith Rugby Club, Winters Park, Penrith, Cumbria, CA11 8RQ, 20 January, 7.30pm

Northumberland, Lough House Farm, Stannington, Morepeth, Northumberland, NE61 6EB, 23 January, 7.00pm