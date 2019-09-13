Young Farmers’ member Zoe Turtle wins Farmer’s Bash singing competition

The winner of the “Moo Needs You Talent Search” has been announced as 13-year-old Zoe Turtle from Ballymiscaw YFC.

Zoe, along with Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster (YFCU) members, Ruby Carlisle, Spa YFC, and Sean Cane, Kilraughts YFC, battled it out on stage at the Farmer’s Bash Live at the Beach event held at Portrush East Strand on August 9.

Zoe Turtle, Ballymiscaw YFC

Young Zoe who joined Ballymiscaw YFC last September, came out victorious and has bagged a key slot on the bill for the Farmer’s Bash event being held on Friday October 11 at the SSE Arena.

Reflecting on her time on stage, Zoe said: “It was very nerve-racking but lots of fun and a great experience to see what it’s like to perform on a big stage. It was also great to make friends with Ruby and Sean and to be able to keep in touch with them while we waited on the results.”

As well as performing on stage at the Farmer’s Bash at the SSE Arena, Belfast, Zoe will also get to record her own single!

Zita McNaugher, president of YFCU commented: “I’m really proud of all three members who performed at The Farmer’s Bash live at the Beach. It was an unforgettable night. All three are extremely talented and performed so confidently. I know at their age I definitely couldn’t have walked out onto the stage never mind sing.

“Congratulations to Zoe on winning the competition. She’ll be a great representative of the YFCU at The Farmer’s Bash at the SSE on October 11.”

The YFCU is now looking forward to seeing Zoe perform on stage at the Farmer’s Bash 2019 on Friday, October 11 at the SSE Arena, Belfast, which promises to be bigger than ever with a line-up of Derek Ryan, Mike Denver, Cliona Hagan and Johnny Brady