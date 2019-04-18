Fat cows sell to a top price of £1,869 for 1,050kg at Saintfield Mart

An excellent turnout of stock at Wednesday’s sale with prices up on last week and strong demand in all sections.

FAT COWS: Sold to a top of £1,869 for 1,050kg Charolais £178.

Leading prices: Ballygowan producer Charolais 1,050kg, £178, £1,869, Dromore producer Charolais 870kg, £165, £1,435, Ballynahinch producers Belgian Blue 770kg, £145, £1,116, Limousin 670kg, £164, £1,098, Simmental 760kg, £135, £1,026, Downpatrick producer Hereford 710kg, £156, £1,107, Hereford 750kg, £142, £1,065 and Saintfield producer Limousin 620kg, £161, £998.

BEEF BULLOCKS: Sold to a top of £1,261 for 760kg Hereford £166.

Leading prices: Comber producer Hereford 760kg, £166, £1,261, Shorthorn 670kg, £170, £1,139, Aberdeen Angus 640kg, £171, £1,094, Belgian Blue 710kg, £152, £1,079, Belgian Blue 590kg, £174, £1,026, Saler 600kg, £165, £990, Simmental 630kg, £156, £982, Belgian Blue 520kg, £179, £930, Belgian Blue 520kg, £174, £904, Belgian Blue 530kg, £170, £901 and Limousin 500kg, £172, £860.

HEIFERS Sold to a top of £1,170 for 630kg Belgian Blue.

Leading prices: Comber producer Belgian Blue 630kg, £1,170, Killinchy producers Belgian Blue 600kg, £1,055, Simmental 530kg, £990, 540kg, £960, Belgian Blue 540kg, £960, Aberdeen Angus 500kg, £930, Limousin 540kg, £920, Belgian Blue 570kg, £900, Saintfield producer Hereford 570kg, £1,055, Hereford 560kg, £1,020, Hereford 600kg, £1,000, Hereford 550kg, £985, Shorthorn 500kg, £945, Hereford 480kg, £920, Hereford 430kg, £910, Aberdeen Angus 530kg, £900, Ballynahinch producers Limousin 530kg, £1,045, Charolais 550kg, £975, Charolais 480kg, £955, Aberdeen Angus 530kg, £910, Limousin 450kg, £910, Belgian Blue 520kg, £900, Aberdeen Angus 490kg, £900, Shorthorn 450kg, £900 and Newtownards producer Charolais 480kg, £930.

BULLOCKS: Sold to a top of £1,350 for 720kg Limousin.

Leading prices: Dromara producer Limousin 720kg, £1,350, Limousin 690kg, £1,340, Limousin 710kg, £1,320, Limousin 700kg, £1,310, Limousin 750kg, £1,300, Ballynahinch producers Limousin 640kg, £1,340, Limousin 650kg, £1,300, Limousin 650kg, £1,300, Charolais 620kg, £1,285, Charolais 540kg, £1,230, Charolais 640kg, £1,200, Charolais 530kg, £1,170, Limousin 660kg, £1,145, Aberdeen Angus 540kg, £1,135, Simmental 560kg, £1,125, Lisburn producer Limousin 710kg, £1,320, Limousin 640kg, £1,260, Charolais 650kg, £1,235, Newry producer Aberdeen Angus 640kg, £,1245, Limousin 600kg, £1,170, Simmental 590kg, £1,130, Limousin 570kg, £1,105, Newtownards producer Charolais 620kg, £1,205, Belgian Blue 560kg, £1,200, Belfast producer Charolais 540kg, £1,160, Charolais 520kg, £1,135, Charolais 460kg, £1,130, Saintfield producer Aberdeen Angus 570kg, £1,155, Aberdeen Angus 550kg, £1,135, Downpatrick producer Aberdeen Angus 540kg, £1,140, Belgian Blue 560kg, £1,110 and Killinchy producer Charolais 530kg, £1,120.

SUCKLED CALVES: Sold to a top of £970 for a Charolais bull calf and £820 for Charolais heifer calf.

Friesian cow with Charolais heifer calf at foot £1,170.

DROPPED CALVES: Sold to a top of £365 for Limousin bull calf and £245 for Shorthorn beef heifer calf.