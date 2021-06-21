Charity asks for help to brighten lives of mentally ill

Praxis Care is seeking donations or physical help to plant flowers and paint fences for clients who have been through a dark period over the past 15 months.

Christine Bracewell, who is Acting Manager at Locke House, says the charity is hoping people will donate plants and pots or help out with painting and weeding in a bid to lift the clients’ spirits.

“This is a mental health supported living scheme. We support adults with enduring mental illness to live as independently as possible in community.

Residents of Locke House, Emmett McKay and Natasha Stitt with the Acting Manager Christine Bracewell (centre).

“My main aim this year is to increase the quality of life for all of our tenants, particularly following the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Over the past 15 months, face to face supports from our staff were unfortunately cancelled, social inclusion activities were cancelled and life was even more challenging and isolating for our tenants with mental ill health.

“We are therefore hoping to raise some funds to facilitate our ‘back yard project’, to paint fences, plant flowers, purchase garden furniture, have BBQs, decorate our building and much, much more to really make Summer 2021 the best for Locke House and it’s tenants. Any donation, monetary or time, will be very much appreciated.

“It’s been a tough time for them. We are hoping that by sprucing up their gardens, some of which are in a bad state, it will help give them more pride in their home and lift their mood.”

Locke House in Portadown is hosting a Euros BBQ on the 16th July at the end of the tournament. Residents have been enjoying the games at the communal sitting room.

Praxis Care caters for 34 people in Portadown, most of them in assisted living within the community.

Locke House has a mix of 14 apartments and individual rooms for those in need of mental health care and support.

Christine said: “Our clients have been through a very tough time during Lockdown and it would be great if we could brighten up their houses to make them more of a home.”

They are hoping that people will have some old pots and planters they could donate or spruce up. Or maybe they would have time to help with weeding or planting some flowers.

Praxis Care in Portadown is seeking donations and help to spruce up the gardens for clients suffering from mental health issues.

Those with an ability to power hose are also needed and generally anyone who can help mend a broken fence or paint.

“It would be great if we could get volunteers to help out but, if not, all donations are welcome,” said Christine.

They have been following the Euros on TV in their sitting room in Locke House - and are looking forward to their BBQ after the final in July.

To donate, check out: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/lockehousepraxis

