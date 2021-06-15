COVID-19: Spread of Delta variant ‘very concerning’ says SF MLA

The spread of the Delta variant across NI is ‘very concerning, says Sinn Féin MLA John O’Dowd.

He is urging those in the Upper Bann area worried about COVID symptoms - in particular, the Delta strain - to get tested to help stop the virus and its variants.

He said: “The spread of the Delta variant across the north is very concerning.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 11th September 2019 - Picture Matt Mackey / Press Eye. Sinn Fein's annual 'Away Day' meeting will take place in the Carrickdale Hotel, Co. Louth on Wednesday 11th September. The meeting is attended by elected representatives from across the island and will address the issues of Brexit, Irish Unity, Sinn Fein's alternative budget and Dail priorities. John O'Dowd

“Doctors have said that alongside the already known symptoms, those who test positive for the Delta variant often have a sore throat rather than a cough as the main symptom.

“I would call on anyone with any symptoms to get a COVID test in order to help stop the spread of the COVID variant so we can continue with our pathway to recovery.”

