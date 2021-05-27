Estelle’s running club mates ‘Jog on Cancer’
Craigavon Lakers runner Estelle Allen was so impressed with the comfort pack she received after her cancer diagnosis, she decided to make up her own.
And now more than 600 comfort packs have been donated for breast cancer patients attending the Glenanne Unit at Craigavon Area Hospital.
Estelle was given a gift pack donated by another past patient by her designated nurse Eimer McGeown last July when she was first diagnosed.
Despite dealing with her diagnosis, Estelle thought that this was a lovely gesture and approached her run club ‘Craigavon Lakers’ to see if they could arrange a fundraising event to do something similar and the ‘Jog on Cancer’ run was born.
Estelle from Waringstown, said: “We raised over £3200 which was divided between Knitted Knockers and the purchase of products to gift to the breast cancer unit.
“I approached Gordon’s Chemist and when I told Mr Robert Gordon about my plans, they kindly donated perfumes for all the packs that I bought.
“My original target was 200 comfort packs.
“So far I have delivered 407 and I am delighted that, thanks to the generosity of friends, family and local schools, Waringstown PS, Lurgan JHS, Craigavon SHS and St Ronan’s PS, I estimate that we will be able to donate another 200-300,” said Estelle.
-
