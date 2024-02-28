Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The PHA is advising women who are, or think they may be, pregnant to reduce their risk of miscarriage and infection by avoiding close contact with sheep during lambing season, which runs until around the end of April.

Dr Claire Neill, Consultant in Public Health at the PHA, said: “Pregnant women who come into close contact with sheep during lambing may be risking their own health and that of their unborn child from infections that can be transferred from ewes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The number of reports of these infections and human miscarriages resulting from contact with sheep is extremely small, however, it is important that pregnant women are aware of the potential risks and take measures to minimise the chances of infection.”

Pregnant woman need to exercise care at lambing time.

To avoid the possible risk of infection, pregnant women are advised that they should:

- not help to lamb or milk ewes;

- avoid contact with aborted, miscarried or new-born lambs and with the afterbirth, birthing fluids or materials (e.g. bedding) contaminated by birth fluids;

- avoid handling clothing, boots, etc which have come into contact with ewes or lambs;

Advertisement

Advertisement

- ensure your partner washes thoroughly after contact with ewes that are lambing.

It is also important to note that these risks are not only confined to the spring when the majority of lambs are born, nor are the risks only associated with sheep. Cows and goats, which have recently given birth, can also carry similar infections.