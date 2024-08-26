Alexander and Freda Martin with Sarah Greer and Sarah Mayne pose for the cameramanAlexander and Freda Martin with Sarah Greer and Sarah Mayne pose for the cameraman
Alexander and Freda Martin with Sarah Greer and Sarah Mayne pose for the cameraman

In pictures: Annaclone and Magherally YFC big breakfast

By Ruth Rodgers
Published 26th Aug 2024, 09:29 BST
Annaclone and Magherally young Farmers club held their annual big Breakfast last Saturday morning in their club rooms at Ballydown with money raised going to ‘Be positive’.

Pictures by Billy Maxwell

Arriving for the big Breakfast last Saturday at the YFC Hall Ballydown are Harry McCartney, Kim Johnston and David Chambers

1. IMG_7269.JPG

Arriving for the big Breakfast last Saturday at the YFC Hall Ballydown are Harry McCartney, Kim Johnston and David Chambers Photo: Billy Maxwell

Photo Sales
Annaclone and Magherally young Farmers club held their annual big Breakfast last Saturday morning in their club rooms at Ballydown with money raised going to Be positive. Pictured are members of the club (from left) Ross McKee, James Mayne, Ryan Rodgers, Scott McKee and Oectabia Wilson. Pic: Billy Maxwell

2. IMG_7252.JPG

Annaclone and Magherally young Farmers club held their annual big Breakfast last Saturday morning in their club rooms at Ballydown with money raised going to Be positive. Pictured are members of the club (from left) Ross McKee, James Mayne, Ryan Rodgers, Scott McKee and Oectabia Wilson. Pic: Billy Maxwell Photo: Billy Maxwell

Photo Sales
Samuel and Lee Ann Martin enjoyed the big breakfast

3. IMG_7281.JPG

Samuel and Lee Ann Martin enjoyed the big breakfast Photo: Billy Maxwell

Photo Sales
Christine, Simon and Christine Pringle attended the big breakfast last Saturday

4. IMG_7283.JPG

Christine, Simon and Christine Pringle attended the big breakfast last Saturday Photo: Billy Maxwell

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.