Pictures by Billy Maxwell
Arriving for the big Breakfast last Saturday at the YFC Hall Ballydown are Harry McCartney, Kim Johnston and David Chambers Photo: Billy Maxwell
Annaclone and Magherally young Farmers club held their annual big Breakfast last Saturday morning in their club rooms at Ballydown with money raised going to Be positive. Pictured are members of the club (from left) Ross McKee, James Mayne, Ryan Rodgers, Scott McKee and Oectabia Wilson. Pic: Billy Maxwell Photo: Billy Maxwell
Samuel and Lee Ann Martin enjoyed the big breakfast Photo: Billy Maxwell
Christine, Simon and Christine Pringle attended the big breakfast last Saturday Photo: Billy Maxwell
