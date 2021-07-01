Patients on NI waiting lists will be refunded for private health care in Irish Republic
A new scheme that will fund health treatment in the Irish Republic for people on waiting lists in NI has been welcomed by the SDLP.
Upper Bann MLA Dolores Kelly said the scheme, announced by Health Minister Robin Swan, would see patients able to seek, and pay for, private treatment in the south and be reimbursed by the HSCB.
The scheme, called the temporary Health Services Republic of Ireland Reimbursement scheme, will operate from 30 June 2021.
Mrs Kelly said it would help patients ‘living in chronic agony on waiting lists, which are among the longest in Europe’.
“Our healthcare service is collapsing in some areas and while this is a welcome step.
“It is important that the Finance Minister makes available the full amount of funding required to end this waiting list crisis.”
Further details on the Scheme will be available soon here: http://www.hscboard.hscni.net/travelfortreatment/
-
