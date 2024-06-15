Bygone Days: Good numbers for the Ballywalter Show as it moves to a new location (1930)
and live on Freeview channel 276
In former years the show has been held Ballywalter Park, but the 1930 programme was large that Lord Dunleath had kindly provided special accommodation at Three-Road-Ends.
Everything went with a “good swing”. The judging was carried out with care, but with commendable promptness, so that competitors were not kept on tender-hooks for hours awaiting the fate of their exhibits.
Advertisement
Advertisement
In the afternoon there were three horse-jumping competitions, which attracted great interest.
The open class was won by Mr R Pack-Beresford’s Cherry, with Miss Ruth Capsey in the saddle. Mr William of Bangor, won the second competition, and the champion stone-wall jump was awarded to Mr H M‘cCullough of Newtownards on Acrobat.
A feature of this 1930 show was the introduction of sheepdog trials.
Mr Alex Wilson's, from Armagh, fine animal Jedd being placed first by the judge.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The industrial section made a wide appeal, for exhibits were included which represented almost every phase of country life effects the house and home. Mrs S Warnock, the honourable secretary for this section, was “indefatigable” ensuring that everything was in order, and the ladies committee, of which Lady Dunleath was president, “did splendid work”.
The News Letter added: “The joint honorary secretaries, Messrs R T Evans and W Morrison, must have felt pleased with the results of their labours, for everyone was perfectly satisfied with the excellent arrangements.”
The president of Ballywalter Agricultural Society, the Right Honourable Harry Mulholland, MP, Speaker of the Ulster House of Commons, put in a hard day’s work and his advice and services were in constant demand.
It was generally agreed that the entries were better in every way than 1929.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mr J M Mark, MP, who judged the horses, said that the standard was excellent and that the best animal in the show was the brood mare, Netta, entered by Mr Archie Thompson of Comber.
Mr Isaac Smith, said the cattle were well the standard of provincial shows, and specially commended Boy-President which was owned Mr James McKeag of Millisle, as a good type of dairy cow.
The officials were as follows: vice-president, Mr Joseph Boyle; honorary secretaries Messrs R T Evans and W Morrison; industrial section, Mrs S. Warnock; judges, horse-jumping, Viscount Bangor; horses, Mr J M Mark, MP; cattle, Mr I Smith; sheep, Mr Jas O’Hare, Mr T Graham, Mr Sydney, M Gill; goats, the Reverend R J McIlmoyle; and sheep dog trials, Mr J Weir.
The results for some of the classes at the Ballywalter Show in 1930 were as follows:
Advertisement
Advertisement
Cattle - Dairy section; confined to registered cows of the Portaferry MRA, Small herd, 1, James Boyd, Granshaw; 2, John Matier, Granshaw; 3, William Hall Young, Granshaw.
Mid Ards MRA, Small herd, 1, A S Gavin, Ballyhalbert; 2, R Garrett, Ballywalter; 3, James Hamilton, Greyabbey.
Large herd, l, Samuel Patton, Donaghadee; 2 and 3, Lord Dunleath.
Special class for Mid-Ards MRA for Challenge Cup (presented by the Right Honourable Harry Mulholland) for heifers, the progeny of registered dairy cows, 1, Lord Dunleath.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Dual purpose cow, l, Samuel Patton, 2, James McKeag, Grange, Millisle; 3, Robert Gibson, Ashbank, Greyabbey.
Heifer calved in 1929 likely make the best dairy cow, 1, James McKeag; 2, Robert Gibson; 3, William Patton, The Hollow, Loughries.
Two-year-old heifer, calved or in calf, likely to make the best dairy cow, 1, Lord Dunleath; 2, James McKeag; 3, Samuel Patton.
Year-old heifer, the progeny a registered dairy cow, l, James McKeag; 2, William Patton; 3, James Boyd.
Bullock, calved in 1929, 1 and 2, William Patton.
Shorthorn bull (any age), l, James 2, James McCormick, Whitechurch, 3, Samuel Gray, Blackabbey, Greyabbey.
Aberdeen Angus bull (any age), 1, Lord Dunleath; 2, William Patton.