Bygone Days: MEP joins call for EU to lift import restrictions on Simmental cows (1992)
Ulster Unionist MEP Jim Nicholson was to take up with EC Agriculture Commissioner Ray MacSharry after he had received a call by a Magherafelt farmer and businessman about the lifting of restrictions on the importation of Simmental cattle between Northern Ireland and the Republic, reported Farming Life during this week in 1992.
He gave the undertaking while on a visit to the farm of Mr Bertie Watterson who was masterminding a new Euro sale of Simmentals, provisionally fixed for April.
The restrictions on the movement of cattle had been imposed by the EC following the outbreak of BSE or mad cow disease in the United Kingdom.
Mr Watterson, who was a founder and past chairman of the Northern Ireland Simmental Club, had claimed that Simmental cattle had never been found to have the mad cow disease.
Mr Nicholson said he would take Mr Watterson's case up with Commissioner MacSharry as the ban meant depreciation in the value of stock in Northern Ireland as many farmers, particularly those with pedigree herds, were dependent to a large extent, on selling in the Republic.
“A way has to be found around this problem,” said Mr Nicholson, “because while there has been a high incidence of the disease on the mainland, it has been very low in Northern Ireland.”
The MEP, who was himself a farmer, expressed delight at the prospect of the first Euro sale of cattle and said it would be a tremendous boost not only for Simmental cattle but for other breeds.
He said: “I hope that some movement for the lifting of the ban will also be made in the Republic because this is the type of cooperation which we all welcome between both parts of this island.”
Mr Watterson said the idea of a Euro sale is to establish good relations both north and south of the border and he hopes that common sense will prevail to enable the sale to go ahead.
“If this restriction is not lifted then there is no point in the British and. Irish governments talking about establishing good relations between the two parts of Ireland,” argued Mr Watterson.
The enterprising Magherafelt man's Oakland Herd has been noted for the innovative planning which had built the Watterson Engineering Company into one of Europe's foremost design centres in 'Star' tankers and feed wagons.
Stock bulls such as Seacome Edgar and Ballyholey Matador have influenced the breeding in many of the herds in Northern Ireland, Eire and Great Britain.
At the first Oakland home production sale, a number of young Edgar heifers went to Somerset, while the Hockenhull Herd took the top heifer at Mr Watterson's second home sale.
His new stock bull, Hope William, was proving to be a good stock getter.
Ulster Shorthorn semen sold to American herd: Semen from a shorthorn bull owned by a Co Tyrone breeder has been exported to the USA in January 1992.
The order followed a visit to Ireland in 1991 - “in pursuit of new Shorthorn bloodlines” — by Cody Ice, owner of leeway Farms, Houston, Missouri, USA.
Tom Glenny, secretary of the Ulster Shorthorn Breeders' Association, arranged for him to view Kilkelly Duke.
Bred in the well-known herd of W J O'Grady, Co Mayo, Kilkelly Duke was purchased by David Reid of Fintona as a stock sire.
In addition to a successful show career, he has proved to be an exceptional breeder. Immediately impressed by the bull and the qualify of his progeny, Mr Ice negotiated for a supply of semen.
He felt that a bull of such quality would “make a valuable contribution”, not only to his herd, but to the Shorthorn breed in the United States.
Mr Ice told Farming Life: “Shorthorn genetics are the key around which we build our commercial operations.
“On the farm we manage a herd of 250 commercial beef cows and their calves. While a number of breeds are involved in our programme, the Shorthorn bull is, and always will be the mainstay of our operation.
“We rely on bulls we use to serve our cows to give us live, healthy and strong calves at birth. These must go on to produce the quality meat demanded in the USA today. Of course, they must also leave a profit,” he added.