Bygone Days: New scheme will produce improve strains of pigs (1966)
Stating that he was very pleased that the Pig Production Development Committee had given so much thought to encouraging pig recording and to the formulation of a more comprehensive Accredited Pig Herds Scheme, Mr Harry West, Ulster Minister of Agriculture, said, during this week in 1966: “I hope that this new scheme, which my Ministry will be operating, will not only speed up improvement of pigs but will also ensure that every producer in the country will be using improved strains.”
Mr West added: “Future expansion of our pig industry will depend on such strains combining rapid growth, good food conversion and first-class carcase quality.”
Commenting on the co-operative spirit that exists in the pig industry, Mr West said: “On the marketing side my ministry does the grading while the Pigs Marketing Board and the curers have joined together to form a single bacon selling body – the Ulster Bacon Agency.
“On the production side pig improvement work is directed by the Pig Production Development Committee – a body representative of the Ulster Farmers’ Union, the board, the two main breed societies and my ministry.
“It is not an accident that we now have an industry which is worth more than £32 million a year to Northern Ireland farmers.”
Stressing that the fruits of co-operation were increased productivity and better quality, Mr West hoped that one of these advantages would be realised in the latest arrangement between the ministry and the board for passing back details of backfat thickness of individually identified pigs to the producer.
He remarked: “With additional information like this available, the breeder will be better able to attack the weak points in his breeding and rearing programme all the more scientifically.”
Bacon production and supply of the United Kingdom market was controlled by international market – sharing arrangements, but within the share that was supplied from home sources, Northern Ireland producers could aim to increase their own share.
“We already have good quality,” said Mr West, “But we cannot afford to rest on our laurels.
“We are also improving our marketing and salesmanship. Ulster Weeks have done much to create new outlets for Ulster Bacon in Great Britain. We are sending pork to Canada, not making a sale for our pig industry but also earning dollars.
“This is the sort of result which we are now beginning to achieve but we must continually seek to provide a higher quality product at the same time trying to increase our own profit and keeping the price to the customer down.”
Thanking Messrs Bibby for organising the fair, Mr West said that gatherings such as “this would help to reach these goals”.
In considering the future development of pig farming one was expected an increase in the size of enterprise, and if an increase is to take place the following points require careful consideration, Mr Alex MacNair, of Culham Farms, which ran one of the most extensive pig production units in England, he was purchasing stock from one of the leading breeders in Northern Ireland. Mr MacNair told the conference that Northern Ireland pigs were “among the best in the world”.
He outlined the following points for future development of the pig industry in the province:
1, Establishment of routines which can be easily understood and carried out. 2, The rules must bear a relationship to the needs of management. 3, Routines must bring effective control of husbandry problems. 4, What husbandry problems can one deal with in routine terms? (a) teeth, anaemia, identification, castration; (b) external and internal parasites, scours; (c) sow condition (translated into every pigman’s mind the idea of what one wishes to see); (d) feed scales must be easy to pick up and be practically applicable; (e) emphasis on the routine of diagnosis by the use of a veterinary service which is not there to salvage but prevent. One must appreciate the veterinary function and feel obliged to rely on their ability and not casual lay diagnosis. 5, The future lies in the evolution of new techniques and their practical application. AI is a good example, which could well improve sow management, increase sow efficiency, and give marked herd improvement. 6, Pig farmers should look forward to the fact that the methods employed in industrial management can be employed in pig farming, and will be necessary if we are to keep good men in pig farming.
