Bygone Days: Russian delegation on a fact finding visit to Co Tyrone (1994)

The group was taking part in a two-week training programme organised by the Centre for Rural Studies at Queen’s University.

Their visit to Northern Ireland was part of a programme co-ordinated by NI-CO, the private company set up by the Department of Economic Development to market Northern Ireland public sector expertise overseas and funded by the European Community’s TACIS (Technical Assistance to the Commonwealth of Independent States) programme.

Advertisement

The delegation, which comprised state farm directors, veterinarians retailers, senior government officials and senior managers in food processing organisations, visited the farms of Bill King and Norman Irwin near Drumquin, Co Tyrone.

A picture of the Russian delegation who visited Northern Ireland in January 1994

They were accompanied by Dr Alan Kirke and Paul Caskie of the Department of Agricultural and Food Economics at Queen’s.

Dr Kirke said: “The main aim of this project is to enable the Russian partners to develop their food production and distribution systems in order to better supply the needs of their own population.

Advertisement

“Russia is currently going through a very rapid period of reforms from a state planning system towards a market economy, and in this context the delegation was particularly interested to see

how private farmers operate in Northern Ireland.

Advertisement

To mark the Royal Mail’s issue of Wintertime stamps and to help youngsters become more country-wise, Dundonald farmer James Watson brought one of his prize sheep to the Chichester Library on the Antrim Road in January 1992. Proud ‘postie’ is Robert McElhone from Brefne Nursery School, Belfast. Picture: News Letter archives

“There is a marked contrast between their system of very large state-owned farms, and the typical privately owned farms here.

Advertisement

“Overall, the delegation was impressed with the standard of management and the dedication of farmers in the province.

“Private farms here are clearly very different from the image of a private farmer in Russia, who would either operate on a very small scale or be a traditional large landowner.

Advertisement

“On Mr King’s farm the group was interested in the milk production system and the emphasis placed on forage, particularly grassland management and silage production, while, on Mr Irwin’s farm, they had the chance to examine Northern Ireland beef and sheep production systems.”

Pictured in January 1992 is Trevor Cander, agricultural director of Cyril Johnston and Company Ltd, with Robert and William Brown of Ballygillan Hill, Coagh. The Browns had recently purchased a new MF3125 four-well drive and a MF3095 four-wheel drive, “one of 1991s best sellers”, from Cyril Johnston and Company Ltd. Picture: Farming Life/News Letter archives

Advertisement

Holstein Club's dinner proves a great success: The Northern Ireland Holstein Breeders' Club had held its annual dinner dance at the Royal Hotel, Cookstown, reported Farming Life during this week in 1994.

A good crowd of almost 100 people attended the evening and a great evening's entertainment was had.

Advertisement

Farming Life noted: “The club runs this as primarily a social event, with as little speech-making as possible – a fact appreciated by those who attended.”

During the evening, some trophies were presented for events in the first part of the year.

Advertisement

Pictured in February 1992 are Tony Johnston, right, manager, Northern Bank, Portadown, and his deputy manager, Roy Hodgen, present a cup and cheques to Noel McCarey of Saintfield, who won the championship with Brookfield Felix at the Blonde d’Aquitaine show and sale in the Automart, Portadown. Picture: Farming Life/News Letter archives

Presentations were made by Mrs Harold Moore, wife of the local representative for Hydro Fertilizers.

Advertisement

The first trophies were presented for the herds competition.

Top individual cow award went to Malcolm McLean, while the top homebred cow award went to Morrell McCollum.

Advertisement

Morrell also took the award for the best progeny group with his brother, William, winning the award for the best dam and daughter.

Also presented were the awards for the all-Ireland calf show, with both trophies crossing the border.

Advertisement

Philip Boyd of Glaslough, Co Monaghan, was the champion handler, and Kevin Casey, also of Monaghan, won the award for the champion calf.

Pictured in February 1992 is John Henning of the Northern Bank agricultural department, who is presenting a cheque to Adrian McClure of Ballywalter, exhibitor of the reserve champion at the Blonde d’Aquitaine show and sale in the Automart, Portadown. Included is the judge, John Hall of Carlisle, England. Picture: Farming Life/News Letter archives

Advertisement

Geoffrey Patton, who was reserve champion handler, also won the trophy for top junior stock judge.

A spokesman for the club told Farming Life: “The club would like to thank all those who attended, Hydro Fertilizers for it support and sponsorship, and Mrs Moore for her work on the night.”

Advertisement

New man at co-op: Fane Valley Co-Operative Society Ltd had appointed Lewis Cunningham general manager, food division. Mr Cunningham took up his new job with the society in January 4,1994. An agricultural graduate of Queen's University, Mr Cunningham had previously employed as assistant general manager at Kernans Mushrooms, part of the Monaghan Mushroom Group. Mr Cunningham was to take over overall responsibility for the development of the food division, which encompasses Whites Speedicook Ltd, Orchard County Foods and the Fane Valley potato business.