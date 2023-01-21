Bygone Days: Russian delegation on a fact finding visit to Co Tyrone (1994)
A delegation of Russian agri-food experts recently visited two Co Tyrone farms as part of a training programme on the operation of farming and food distribution systems in a market economy, reported Farming Life during this week in 1994.
The group was taking part in a two-week training programme organised by the Centre for Rural Studies at Queen’s University.
Their visit to Northern Ireland was part of a programme co-ordinated by NI-CO, the private company set up by the Department of Economic Development to market Northern Ireland public sector expertise overseas and funded by the European Community’s TACIS (Technical Assistance to the Commonwealth of Independent States) programme.
The delegation, which comprised state farm directors, veterinarians retailers, senior government officials and senior managers in food processing organisations, visited the farms of Bill King and Norman Irwin near Drumquin, Co Tyrone.
They were accompanied by Dr Alan Kirke and Paul Caskie of the Department of Agricultural and Food Economics at Queen’s.
Dr Kirke said: “The main aim of this project is to enable the Russian partners to develop their food production and distribution systems in order to better supply the needs of their own population.
“Russia is currently going through a very rapid period of reforms from a state planning system towards a market economy, and in this context the delegation was particularly interested to see
how private farmers operate in Northern Ireland.
“There is a marked contrast between their system of very large state-owned farms, and the typical privately owned farms here.
“Overall, the delegation was impressed with the standard of management and the dedication of farmers in the province.
“Private farms here are clearly very different from the image of a private farmer in Russia, who would either operate on a very small scale or be a traditional large landowner.
“On Mr King’s farm the group was interested in the milk production system and the emphasis placed on forage, particularly grassland management and silage production, while, on Mr Irwin’s farm, they had the chance to examine Northern Ireland beef and sheep production systems.”
Holstein Club's dinner proves a great success: The Northern Ireland Holstein Breeders' Club had held its annual dinner dance at the Royal Hotel, Cookstown, reported Farming Life during this week in 1994.
A good crowd of almost 100 people attended the evening and a great evening's entertainment was had.
Farming Life noted: “The club runs this as primarily a social event, with as little speech-making as possible – a fact appreciated by those who attended.”
During the evening, some trophies were presented for events in the first part of the year.
Presentations were made by Mrs Harold Moore, wife of the local representative for Hydro Fertilizers.
The first trophies were presented for the herds competition.
Top individual cow award went to Malcolm McLean, while the top homebred cow award went to Morrell McCollum.
Morrell also took the award for the best progeny group with his brother, William, winning the award for the best dam and daughter.
Also presented were the awards for the all-Ireland calf show, with both trophies crossing the border.
Philip Boyd of Glaslough, Co Monaghan, was the champion handler, and Kevin Casey, also of Monaghan, won the award for the champion calf.
Geoffrey Patton, who was reserve champion handler, also won the trophy for top junior stock judge.
A spokesman for the club told Farming Life: “The club would like to thank all those who attended, Hydro Fertilizers for it support and sponsorship, and Mrs Moore for her work on the night.”
New man at co-op: Fane Valley Co-Operative Society Ltd had appointed Lewis Cunningham general manager, food division. Mr Cunningham took up his new job with the society in January 4,1994. An agricultural graduate of Queen's University, Mr Cunningham had previously employed as assistant general manager at Kernans Mushrooms, part of the Monaghan Mushroom Group. Mr Cunningham was to take over overall responsibility for the development of the food division, which encompasses Whites Speedicook Ltd, Orchard County Foods and the Fane Valley potato business.