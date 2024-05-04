Bygone Days: Urgent need of a harbour for Rathlin Island raised in House of Commons (1909)

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mr Joe Devlin, MP for Belfast West, had asked the vice-president of the Department of Agriculture (Ireland) whether he was aware the urgent need of harbour in Rathlin Island, whether representatives the department visited the island in September last, and in consequence the board’s engineer was directed prepare plans.

He also asked whether the Antrim County Council had passed resolution agreeing to contribute their full share of the cost of the harbour and whether the reason given for the delay the department was that funds were “wanting”.

Mr Devlin also noted that the department “two weeks ago promised financial aid for the Portruah Harbour” and he queried why “the prior claim of Rathlin island was not recognised”.

Mr T W Russell replying to Mr Devlin’s question said: “The department have given very careful attention the proposals which have been mode for providing safe harbour island.

“The place has been inspected by the department’s engineer, and I visited it myself last September.

“The department’s engineer reports that a harbour affording safe shelter could not constructed for less than £7,000, the present state of our funds, the department are quite unable to offer the county council such a contribution which would enable them face large expenditure.”

He added: “The fishermen’s pier at Portrush is a comparatively small undertaking, the cost which can met out the department’s funds.”

Mr Devlin next asked the vice president of the Department of Agriculture (Ireland) whether he was aware that the only landing for for boats at Ballycastle, Co Antrim, was “a small pier which was owned privately, and which was partly destroyed storm last autumn”

He added that people from Rathlin Island had had to “wade through the water to get ashore”.

He also asked “whether the coroner’s boat was nearly capsized and the coroner obliged jump out of it; whether the coroner complained of a Board Trade inspector specially sent make inquiries the condition of the pier”

He also asked the vice president whether any complaints had been received department the condition of the pier and the want proper landing accommodation for the public.

He asked; “What action, if any, the department is taking in this matter?”

Mr T W Russell replied: “The department are aware that there is small boat pier Ballycastle which is vested in the county authorities, and consequently open the public. There is also private pier or jetty.

“The department understand that an officer of the Board of Trade visited Ballycastle, February last, and was informed that two boats when approaching the landing place had been sunk striking the stones, and that occupants (of whom it was not stated that the coroner was one) had been obliged to wade ashore.

“Representations have been made the department respecting inadequacy of the landing facilities, and some years ago they contributed to cost of repairing the public boat pier.”

He concluded: “Further improvement is undoubtedly desirable, and the matter is under consideration of the department, who are in communication with local authorities.”

Newry Harriers: The annual meeting of Newry Harries hunt club had been held in the Agricultural Society’s office, The Mall, Newry, during this week in 1909.

A letter was received from Major Maxwell Close, apologising for his inability to attend the meeting, and stating he did not believe it would be able to act as master for the next season.

