Bygone Days: YFCU prizes at finals of beef and cattle heats

The prizes were as follows: 12-14 years - 1, Richard Thompson, Garvagh YFC (199½ marks); 2, James Currie, Straid YFC (198½); 3, Harry Sherrard, Coleraine YFC (195½); 4, (tie) Norman Thompson Annaclone and Magherally YFC and Campbell Holmes, Garvagh YFC (194½).

14-16 years – 1, (tie) Mary Thompson, Garvagh YFC and Audrey Morrison, Moycraig YFC (199); 2, Paul Taylor, Garvagh YFC (198½); 3, Stephen Taylor, Coleraine YFC (196); 4, Robert Cromie, Annaclone and Magherally YFC (195½).

16-18 years - 1, Tom Topping, Garvagh YFC (205½); 2, Raymond Hill, Straid YFC (204½); 3, Robert Montgomery, Moycraig YFC (200); 4, David Baird. Ballywalter YFC (198).

After this heifer was sold at a Friesian show and sale at Banbridge Mart at the end of September 1982, she made an unexpected “final bid” to clear the salering by jumping over the railing. Farmers in the crowded section of the ringside are pictured dashing for safety. But the excitement was soon over with “shock” turning quickly to laughter. Picture: Farming Life/News Letter archives

18-21 years - 1, John Surgenor, Moycraig YFC (205); 2, Sam Agnew, Straid YFC (203½); 3, (tie) George Angus, Ballywalter YFC and William Henry, Coleraine YFC (203); 4, (tie) Mary McAllister, Moycraig YFC and Colin Fraser, Ballycraigy YFC (202½).

21-25 years – 1, (tie) Tom Lyle, Kilraughts YFC and Graham Wallace, Coleraine YFC (204½); 2, Ivan Morrison, Moycraig YFC (204); 3, (tie) Clarke Black, Garvagh YFC, and Martin Cromie, Annaclone and Magherally YFC (198½); 4, Archie Mairs, Coleraine YFC (197½).

Mr Jim Gillian, chairman of the YFCU farm competitions committee, proposed a vote of thanks to Messrs McGuckian and Mr Steen, to the judges and to all farmers who had provided stock and facilities throughout the competition.

AHOGHILL FAIR PRIZEWINNERS

Mr A T Robinson of Cargycreevy with his Hampshire Down ram lamb at the breed show and sale which was held at Saintfield Livestock Market at the end of August 1982. Mr Robinson won both the supreme championship and reserve supreme. Picture: News Letter archives

The showing classes at Ahoghill’s annual fair on the lands of Mr Alex Hoey, Killane had attracted keen competition in late September 1977.

The judges were: leading rein, breeding and riding classes, Mrs Noele Lindsay, Ballycraigy, Newtownabbey, Mr John McMinn, Legaloy. Ballyclare; old time driving, Mr William Warren, King’s Moss, and Mr Matt Nicholson, Ballytweedy. Muckamore.

Councillor Jim Martin, Larne. who supplied the PA system, was the commentator, and the chief steward was Mr Thomas McDowell.

The new cup donated by the McLaughlin family, Ahoghill, for the best stallion in the show went to David Alexander, Ballyclare, with Shadrach. Second was James Fleck, Moorfields, and Apollo.

Ulster Farmers’ Union president, Mr William Fullerston, centre, with visitors from Brussels, Mr Martin Clegg and Miss Claire Hiernaux at the end of August 1982. They were both on the staff of the EEC office of the UK Farmers Union and had made a fact-finding tour of Northern Ireland. Picture: Farming Life/News Letter archives

Leading rein, tiny tots - 1, and committee cup, Patricia McClintock, Carnlough Road, Broughshane, Lincool Spring Imp; 2, Nigel Johnstone, Galgorm Road, Ahoghill, Little Fellow; 3, Warren Steele, Old Ballymoney Road, Ballymena, Candy.

Mare and foal, up to 13.2h.h.- 1, and Committee Cup, Samuel McClintock, Broughshane; 2, Kenneth Stevenson, Creavery, Antrim; 3, W J McClintock, Glenwherry. Best foal – Samuel McClintock.

Mare over 14.2h.h.- 1, and committee cup, Ann Larmour, Glenavy Road, Lisburn, 2, Geoffrey Duffin, Ahoghill. Best foal: G Duffin.

Mare over 14.2h.h. with foal – 1, and Committee Cup, Jack Clyde, Garvagh, 2, Jackson Graham, Maghera. Best foal: Jack Clyde. The champion foal was also shown by Mr Clyde.

Stallholders pack the traditional Yellow Man for sale at the Oul Lammas Fair at Ballycastle at the end of August 1982. Picture: News Letter archives

Year-old – 1, and committee cup, W J McClintock, Glenwherry; 2, John Craig, Ladyhill, Antrim; 3, Gary McGrath, Crosscannon Road, Antrim.

Two-year-olds – 1, and committee cup, Samuel Workman, Cullybackey; 2, Ernest Ramsey, Oldstone, Muckamore; 3, Robert Patton, Larne Road, Ballycarry.

Three-year-olds – 1, and committee cup, Mrs John Craig, Ladyhill, Antrim.

Open class – 1, Mrs John Craig, Ladyhill. Antrim; 2, Samuel Workman, Cullybackey; 3, Margaret Keys, Revallagh Road, Bushmills.

Riding style and appearance, A – 1, Elizabeth McCullough, Glynn House, Larne, Skyball; B - 1, Fiona Wilson, Oldstone, Muckamore, Whispering Wind. Committee cup, Fiona Wilson.

