‘Emergency talks’ to be held on pig industry crisis in Northern Ireland (1974)

Crippling feed costs had plunged Northern Ireland pig producers into a crisis that had started a trail of drastic cut-backs in production, reported Farming Life during this week in 1974.

So critical was the situation that an “emergency meeting” of all interests of the £35 million industry had been arranged in an effort to achieve some sort of remedial action.

The meeting had been arranged by the Central Pigs Committee of the Ulster Farmers' Union and those taking part were to include members of the Pigs Marketing Board, PMB Investments, representatives of the Ulster Curers’ Association and feedingstuff manufacturers, and trades union officials representing workers in the bacon industry.

Farming Life noted: “The serious effects on the industry if many farmers are forced to cut back production because prices are not sufficient to cover costs will be emphasised. And suggestions will be sought to see how the difficulties can be overcome.”

Meantime a UFU deputation, led by the president, Mr Wallace Perry, had met with Mr Leslie Morrell, the new Minister of agriculture, and top department officials to stress the serious difficulties as a result of the “severe increase” in feed prices.

The UFU delegation also included the deputy president, Mr William McCahon, the general secretary, Mr W H Gilliland, and Mr Alistair MacLurg, assistant secretary.

The union, according to a statement issued during this week in 1974, emphasised that the difficulties of Northern Ireland farmers had been aggravated by “the widening differential between feed costs here and those in Great Britain, resulting from higher freight costs and higher imported cereal prices”.

The president stressed the “particularly acute” situation in the province’s pig industry – meal constituted over 75 per cent of the cost of producing pigs.

It was pointed out that farmers were being forced to reduce production of pigs as returns were not covering their costs.

He said that further reductions would “imperil the future of the whole bacon industry and feedingstuff providers” and would consequentially “reduce employment provided throughout the province”.

The union leaders stressed that immediate action by the government was required to “maintain the pig industry in Northern Ireland”.

They also pointed out that increased costs of meals was causing serious difficulties for poultry, milk and beef producers.

The minister was asked to urge the UK government to take action in the Price Review to enable farmers to obtain prices to cover their costs.

“A cut in the output of home produced food would result in more imports and higher prices for consumers,” warned the UFU president.

Mr Perry also discussed with the minister application in Northern Ireland of the EEC proposals for aid to farmers in the hills and in other areas of special difficulties.

The union had requested the minister to include in the areas designated for special grants marginal land as well as the hill land in the province.

Meanwhile, farmers planning to cut back production in pigs and milk because of soaring feed costs would be unwise to make up their minds too quickly. This advice was given by Mr L J Morrell at a press reception which was held at Dundonald House.

He pointed out that the first immediate action which could be taken to alleviate the position was at the Price Review, “discussions on which had already started”.

The minister emphasised that the voice of Northern Ireland farmers was “being heard loud and clear” both in Whitehall and Brussels. The Department Chief Secretary pointed out that officials had attended over 200 meetings at Brussels as members of the UK delegation.

Referring to the high cost of grain prices the minister said that it was “a long-term problem”.

He said: “We had hoped that prices would have been stabilised towards the end of the year but instead they have risen.”

Of the EEC incentive to switch from milk to beef the minister said that “so far there are only a few applications to join the scheme”.

