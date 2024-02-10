Fine weather favours annual ploughing match held at Carrick (1924)

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There was a large entry for the different competitions, which were held a field kindly placed the disposal the society by Mr J Calwell at Beeh Hill, about three miles from Carrickfergus.

The judges were: Messrs Thomas Giffin, Ballinderry, James Morrison, Muckamore; and Robert Cray, Dunadry.

The following were the results:

Swing ploughs, Class A challenge cup presented by Mr John Wilson. JP, Belfast, 1, Samuel Steele (plough held by David Bowen) 2, (dining-room clock), John Mann; 3, (10 foot iron field gate), Robert Wilson, 4, (10s), Arthur Magowan.

Chill ploughs, Class B,—challenge cup presented by Colonel McCalmont, DSO, 1, James Calwell (plough held by James Wilson, 2, (dinner cruet), John Laverty, 3, (wheelbarrow), Isaac Hay, 4, (10s), Robert Wilson.

Class C, for amateurs, silver cup presented by Mr W J B Wilson. Dunanney, Whiteabbey, 1, James Vint, 2 (silver cake basket), John Hay, 3, (cart cover and lamp), Samuel Woodside; 4, (10s), Hugh McCrone.

Best turn-out, challenge cup, presented Major Dobbs. Castle Dobbs, 1,Daniel Greer, 2, (field anvil, presented by Messrs T and J McErvel, Belfast), Hugh McCrone, 3, (£1, presented Dr Dundee, Ballycarry), Robert Johnstone.

A prize of 10s for the best hint for binder work was won by James Vint.

At the conclusion of the meeting Reverend Thomas Bartlev took chair and the prizes distributed the successful competitors by Dr Charles Dundee.

A vote of thanks by the honorary secretary, Mr James Hogsett, who had aided the society, was proposed Mr John Wilson, JP, and passed by acclamation.

Mid-Armagh Ploughing Association Ploughing Match: Meanwhile the fourteenth annual ploughing competitions under the auspices of the Mid-Armagh Ploughing Association had also been held during this week in 1924 in fields at Drumgolive, Killylea, kindly given by Mr William Marshall and Mr Joseph McAres.

Messrs James Walker, JP, Glasslough, Thomas Irwin, JP, Caledon, James Cullen, Drumness and Thomas W Murphy, Finglush, Caledon, acted as judges, and the duties of secretary were ably discharged by Mr W J Wilson.

Entries were numerous and the work done reached a very high standard of excellence.

In the chill plough class (best ribbed work) (open), Robert Warden, Manoonev. won outright the silver cup presented Mr Richard KC, MP, he having won it in 1922 and 1923, 2, James McLauchlan. Milford, 3, William Bleakley, Aughrafin, 4, Joseph McCarragher, Milford.

Swing plough class, 1, (silver cup), Joseph Marshall, Drumgolive, 2, William Clarke, Derryhaw (holder), 3, William McAnea, Collegehall, 4, James Currie, Derryhaw.

Swing plough (juniors), 1, W J Crozier, Naul, 2, John Twinam, Derryhaw, 3, Quinton Gillespie, Annagharap.

Chill plough (best broken work), 1, Robert Gillespie, Annagh, 2, John Graham, 3, Peter Lenagh, Foyar, 4, Hugh MacKee, Killynure.

The prizes were presented to the successful competitors by Miss Isa McClintock.

RUAS protest against recent regulations: The monthly meeting of the council of the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) had been held this week in 1924 in the Chamber of Commerce, Belfast. Mr J Milne Barbour, DL, JP, (president), being in the chair.

The cattle section show committee submitted the following resolution, which had been adopted unanimously at meeting held on 21st ult, and a copy forwarded to the Minister of Agriculture, Northern Ireland.

The resolution read: “That the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society protests most strongly against the regulations recently passed by the British Dominions and foreign countries prohibiting the importation of cattle from Ireland, as the province of Ulster has not had an outbreak foot-and-mouth disease since 1912; and calls the Minister of Agriculture for Northern Ireland to take immediate steps to have this injustice remedied.”

The resolution was approved by the council.