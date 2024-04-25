James Tallon Jnr is the 5th Generation Miller of Ireland’s Oldest Working Watermill
James Tallon is the embodiment of expertise and passion in the ancient craft of milling. With his deep-rooted knowledge and captivating enthusiasm, he continues to keep Ireland’s oldest watermill in action.
Harnessing the power of the River Blackwater, the mill converts Grade A quality wheat into nutrient-dense wholemeal flour. Notably, during both World Wars in the 1900s, the Mill also played a crucial role and operated around the clock to supply flour to surrounding counties.
Today, Martry Mill continues to produce its unique wholemeal flour which is known for its distinct flavour and texture. The flour is highly sought after and supplied to counties throughout Ireland. Martry Mill is also open for tours, where visitors can witness the age-old process and experience the rich history of milling.
