Lord Dunleath demands action for local pig producers at RUAS AGM (1974)

Speaking at the annual general meeting of the society, he said: “While the Price Review has recognised some of the difficulties in dairy farming, we are still not in sight of any very good solution to the severe problems confronting our pig industry.“No one could deny that farmers are a fair-mindedness people. They realise that following the recent British General Election, Mr Fred Peart, the new Minister of Agriculture, could not be expected to come up with instant results.

“Now, however, in the same spirit of fair-mindedness it is only right to tell him that the honeymoon period is over. Pig farmers look for action now and it is for that reason that your council at its last meeting agreed on a resolution to be put before this annual general meeting.”

Lord Dunleath had said earlier: “Today to my astonishment I have completed my first year as president of the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society. Despite the fact that it has been one of the most difficult years for a very long time for farmers - and indeed we have not been without our other problems - I have much enjoyed my first year as president of the society.

“At this time last year we all looked forward to an early restoration of peace in our province. Unhappily our optimism has not been fulfilled but peace and normal conditions must surely come.

“It is a great source of satisfaction to be associated with this great society whose alms and objects – the encouragement of agriculture, industry and the arts – are of such a peaceful and constructive nature. Never were our efforts more greatly needed and it is my hope that the agricultural industry will experience improved trading conditions in 1974.”

Lord Dunleath continued: “My wife and I very much enjoyed attending such a successful annual show last May. We had reasonable weather, good support from our livestock and trade exhibitors and, above all, the highest attendance figures for many years. We now look forward to our 107th annual show, arranged for 22nd, 23rd, 24th and 25th May, and I am glad to say that our arrangements are well forward.”

Lord Dunleath said: “The problems that is facing us all the time - and that must be kept constantly under review - is how to identify those things that we ought to hold on to and those which ought to be changed. To enable us to do this there is no short cut to having a strong, interested and active membership who will attend the annual general meeting, express their opinions and elect a council whom they can trust to be hard-working and alert in the interests of the society.

“I would like to see the council maintained as one where the wisdom and experience of the older members is matched and complemented by the energy and imaginative ideas of the younger. Let us not forget that there is a lot more to the society than the Royal Ulster show and our spring and autumn shows and sales.”

Mr Allen W Anderson, chairman of the finance committee, told the AGM of the RUAS: “We had a very successful annual show – our income being up by over £12,000 largely due to the magnificent attendances but, like everyone else, the expenses increased though we were able to transfer almost £17,000 from the show account compared with £9,300 in 1972.

“Our spring and autumn shows and sales continue to be well supported - our total sales amounting to to £234,000 during 1973. Our margins at these shows and sales show a reduction.”

