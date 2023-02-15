More photographs from Farming Life's historic picture archive (1982)

Farming Life has a wealth of old photographs dating back to the early 1980s.

Today we have a selection of photographs which date from 1982.

Have a look through our old photographs and see who you can spot.

Mr Charles Suffern of Crumlin pictured at the Ballymena Show in June 1982 with the supreme champion Ayrshire cow, which headed all the dairy breeds at the show. Mrs Orr presented the Ballymena Livestock Mart sash to Mr Suffern. Picture: Farming Life/News Letter archives

Twenty-year-old Libby Sufferin from Crumlin with her father and uncle's first prize winning heifer Ballyclan Snowgem at the Ballymena Show in June 1982. Picture: Farming Life/News Letter archives

Pictured at the Ballymena Show in June 1982 is Stephanie Bell from Broughshane, she won third prize with her dog Kelly, while her friend Jennifer Harcourt from Ballymena won a first and third prize with her dog Amber. Picture: Farming Life/News Letter archives

Sam and Connor McCormack from Saintfield, Co Down, with their prize winning ponies at the Ballymena Show in June 1982. Picture: Farming Life/News Letter archives