More photographs from Farming Life’s historic picture archive (1982)

Farming Life has a wealth of old photographs dating back to the early 1980s.

Today we have a further selection of photographs which date from 1982.

In one of the old photographs we have Mrs A T Robinson, Cargreevy, Lisburn, with the Hampshire Down ram which won the overall breeds championship at the Ballymena Show in June 1982.

We also have a photograph of Mr Norman McAdoo from Moneymore, Co Londonderry, with the Limousin reserve champion at the Ballymena Show in June 1982.

Meanwhile, in another old photograph we see Jenny Clarke presenting the new Automart Cup to Mrs Thelma Gorman of Newry Road, Armagh, who had the champion Simmental at the Armagh Show in June 1982. Included are judges Mr George Morton of Derrylane, Killeshandra, Co Cavan, and Mr Thomas William Taylor of Strabane, and Mr A Burnett of Richhill, the assistant secretary of the show.

Mr Norman McAdoo from Moneymore, Co Londonderry, with the Limousin reserve champion at the Ballymena Show in June 1982. Picture: Farming Life/News Letter archives

Mr Ivan Haire from Dundrod with the Hereford champion bull, which won the News Letter Cup at the Ballymena Show in June 1982. Picture: Farming Life/News Letter archives

Mr Eric Cuttle from Comber, Co Down, with his wife's Limousin supreme champion bull at the Ballymena Show in June 1982. Picture: Farming Life/News Letter archives

Veterinary assistant Susan Doak from Cregagh, Belfast, with Irish Manta which was owned by R A McBride of Crossgar, which won fourth place in the senior Simmental heifer class at the Saintfield Show in June 1982. Picture: Farming Life/News Letter archives