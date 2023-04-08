NIGTA dinner is told of an ‘era of fast change’ facing industry (1995)

David Malseed, president of the Northern Ireland Grain Trade Association, said that the intensive industries took well over 700,000 million tonnes of feed annually out of the total of 1.2-1.3 million.

“We are living in an agriculture era of fast change and unpredictability,” he told the NIGTA's 30th annual dinner, held at Craigavad. “The stroke of a politician's pen can alter the face of any of our sectors at a moment's notice.

“We have seen it with the sudden arrival of milk quotas and who at that time would ever have guessed that today they would become a tradeable asset and indeed who really knows what the situation will be at the end of this negotiation phase.

Charles Taylor, left, David Brown Tractors, taking delivery of a consignment of Weston Trailers in January 1983 from E J McBrien, managing director of Weston Engineering Ltd, Woodburn, Carrickfergus. Picture: Farming Life/News Letter archives

“While we have learned to adjust quickly to the multitude of changes that have gone with CAP reform and the GATT agreement, what has not changed are the disadvantages we suffer by being an offshore Island of Europe – and I make no apology for highlighting the position of our intensive livestock industries.”

Mr Malseed said he also made no apology for again reminding members and guests that, prior to EEC entry, Northern Ireland imported cereals from America and Australia these were equivalent to GB prices.

“Since then we have been forced to import our cereals from the mainland and the differential is now £12-£15 per tonne to our disadvantage.

“Unfortunately, at the time of joining the EEC then Stormont government was involved in very serious constitutional problems and a chance for lobbying for at least some protection was lost.

Henry Gamble of Bangor with his Simmental bull which was reserve supreme overall champion at the multi-breed show and sale held at the Automart, Portadown, at the end of January 1983. Picture: Farming Life/News Letter archives

“While we accept that this is now history we cannot let the situation pass. We don’t intend to. During the course of the year our past president David Dobbin, initiated a feed grain working party with the Ulster Farmers’ Union, Northern Ireland Agricultural Producers’ Association and representatives of the pig and poultry industry working all together in harmony and understanding for the greater good of all.

“This was the first time such a body has been formed and I am privileged to be part of it. We have already submitted a briefing paper on the grain situation to the Select Committee for Northern Ireland affairs, which has been published and now intend to take the matter up with our MEPs who will hopefully pick up the baton, and help us in our aim to attain a level playing field.”

Mr Malseed said that, in spite of this, the poultry industry had survived and in 1995 employed 4,000 in processing alone.

“Just compare this to Harland and Wolff known internationally. They made front page news last week with the suggestion that 1,200 jobs may go – their entire workforce.

William Mulligan, Banbridge, with his Limousin bull, which was champion of champions at the multi-breed show and sale held at the Automart, Portadown, at the end of January 1983. Picture: Farming Life/News Letter archives

“Under GATT the great success story of this industry is now under threat from the dumping oi chicken into the EEC from areas of low cereal prices.

“Grain prices have not fallen as expected and our poultry companies will be forced to import rather than grow chicken. Does the Permanent Secretary want to see our feed industries decimated – I hope not.

He added: “Our egg industry has declined since joining the EEC due to, among other things, the feed cost penalty and our pig industry - until the formation of the Task Force and Pork Excellence Ltd – had been neglected but is struggling and pessimism dominates. Does the government wish to see these sectors flourish or stagnate?

“Did we hear our neighbours in the Republic of Ireland say the same about their pig industry which had similar problems? We certainly didn’t. Their government took an interest. With massive efforts they double their stock numbers and gave the industry and their people a chance.

Sam Douglas of Dungannon with his Hereford champion bull at the multi-breed show and sale held at the Automart, Portadown, at the end of January 1983. Picture: Farming Life/News Letter archives

“I hear the agriculture theorists say we don't have cheap grain, we’re off the market for our finished products so we shouldn’t have these intensive industries.

“Do our competitors in Europe think negatively when they have problems? No. We have recently seen thorn in action. When the going gets tough they get tough. Their politicians need votes.

“May I also remind those in the other agriculture sectors who may be unconcerned at the demise or indeed, disappearance, of our intensive sectors that, if the intensives go, yours will weaken and follow the same route because the lack of critical mass remaining in Northern Ireland agriculture will mean that the industry will little or no bargaining power in Whitehall Brussels or, indeed, anywhere else.”

Advertisement

