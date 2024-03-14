Oul treasures returned to their former glory on BBC series

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In each episode a unique object is returned to its former glory by local experts, as Lolly explores its historic and cultural connections to the Ulster-Scots story.

Along the way, she meets some of Northern Ireland’s finest restorers, the men and women helping keep our traditional crafts alive.

All of the items restored have one thing in common – they all have a fascinating story to tell, and one that shines a light on the lives and traditions of the Ulster-Scots.

Presenter Lolly Spence (centre) with furniture restorer Brian Bailie and steamer trunk owner Susie Millar during filming for Oul Treasures, coming to BBC One Northern Ireland, Monday 25 March at 10.40pm. The entire series will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer from March 25

Items restored in the series include an old family Bible belonging to Lolly that’s falling to pieces, a vintage threshing machine from the early 20th century, a steamer trunk dating from the golden age of transatlantic travel, and an historic set of bagpipes with connections to the Great War.

With the help of experts each episode follows the painstaking process of the restoration, the highs and lows, the setbacks and successes.

Presenter Lolly Spence said: “This series brought together some of my favourite things: historic artefacts, skilled artisans, thrifty restoration projects and Ulster-Scots heritage. I find it very reassuring to know that local craftspeople are still using ancient skills to preserve objects of value and interest.”

Oul Treasures is a Below The Radar production for BBC Northern Ireland, made with assistance from the Northern Ireland Screen Ulster-Scots Broadcast Fund.