Retro: 23 more old photos from the Farming Life archive from the summer of 2008

These photographs, there are 23 in total are all from the summer of 2008.

We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs.

Have a look through this selection and let us know

In the weeks and months, we hope to bring regular Retro pictures for readers to enjoy.

Shauna O neill Ciaran O Neill Brendan McQuaid and Martina McNeill pictured at the Beltex show in Glenarm. Pic Kevin McAuley

Martina McNeill reserve female champion and first placed aged ewe with chairman Kevin McCarthy pictured at the Beltex show in Glenarm. Pic Kevin McAuley

Sammyy and Shauna Irons pictured at the Beltex show in Glenarm. Pic Kevin McAuley