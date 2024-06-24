Retro: 27 photographs from the Moneymore Horse Fair down through the years

Darryl Armitage
By Darryl Armitage
Published 24th Jun 2024, 08:00 BST
We have another superb selection of old photographs which come from the Farming Life archives.

These photographs, there are 27 in total, are from the Moneymore Horse Fair down through the years.

We will have second helping of old photographs from the fair online tomorrow.

We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs.

Have a look through this selection and let us know, drop us a comment, or email [email protected].

In the weeks and months, we hope to bring regular Retro pictures for readers to enjoy.

Can you help identify anyone in this old photograph?

Can you help identify anyone in this old photograph?

Can you help identify anyone in this old photograph?

Can you help identify anyone in this old photograph?

Can you help identify anyone in this old photograph?

3. Oisin and Tony Lavery captured at the annual Moneymore horse fair staged last Saturday.mm30-327sr

Oisin and Tony Lavery captured at the annual Moneymore horse fair staged last Saturday.mm30-327sr

Can you help identify anyone in this old photograph?

4. Richard Donagh checks out the age of this horse at the Moneymore Horse Fair last Saturday.mm30-328sr

Richard Donagh checks out the age of this horse at the Moneymore Horse Fair last Saturday.mm30-328sr

