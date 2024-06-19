We continue our look at the Armagh Show from 2010, there are 30 in total to enjoy.
We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs.
Have a look through this selection and let us know, drop us a comment, or email [email protected].
In the weeks and months, we hope to bring regular Retro pictures for readers to enjoy.
You can find more of our videos here.
1. Farming Life archives/Kevin McAuley
Can you help identify those who are in this old photograph? Photo: Farming Life archives/Kevin McAuley
2. Farming Life archives/Kevin McAuley
Can you help identify those who are in this old photograph? Photo: Farming Life archives/Kevin McAuley
3. Farming Life archives/Kevin McAuley
Can you help identify those who are in this old photograph? Photo: Farming Life archives/Kevin McAuley
4. Farming Life archives/Kevin McAuley
Can you help identify those who are in this old photograph? Photo: Farming Life archives/Kevin McAuley
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.