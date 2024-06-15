These photographs, there are 40 in total, were taken down through the years.
These photographs are from the Lurgan Show from 2006 and 2007. There are also pictures from the same years for presentations of cups and committees.
We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs.
Have a look through this selection and let us know, drop us a comment, or email [email protected].
In the weeks and months, we hope to bring regular Retro pictures for readers to enjoy.
1. Farming Life archives
2. Farming Life archives
3. Farming Life archives/Geoffrey Cousins
4. Some of the Kings Park Primary School pupils who won the McGarry Trophy for the large school with the most points in the home industries section at Lurgan Show. LM24-128gc
