Retro: 40 more photographs from the Lurgan Show from 2006 and 2007

By Darryl Armitage
Published 15th Jun 2024, 08:00 BST
We have another superb selection of old photographs which come from the Farming Life archives.

These photographs, there are 40 in total, were taken down through the years.

These photographs are from the Lurgan Show from 2006 and 2007. There are also pictures from the same years for presentations of cups and committees.

We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs.

Have a look through this selection and let us know, drop us a comment, or email [email protected].

In the weeks and months, we hope to bring regular Retro pictures for readers to enjoy.

Can you help identify those who are in this old photograph?

1. Farming Life archives

Photo: Farming Life archives

Can you help identify those who are in this old photograph?

2. Farming Life archives

Photo: Farming Life archives

Can you help identify those who are in this old photograph?

3. Farming Life archives/Geoffrey Cousins

Photo: Farming Life archives/Geoffrey Cousins

Can you help identify those who are in this old photograph?

4. Some of the Kings Park Primary School pupils who won the McGarry Trophy for the large school with the most points in the home industries section at Lurgan Show. LM24-128gc

Photo: Farming Life archives/Geoffrey Cousins

