Retro: 40 photographs from the Lurgan Show from 2006 and 2007

By Darryl Armitage
Published 14th Jun 2024
Updated 14th Jun 2024, 10:07 BST
We have another superb selection of old photographs which come from the Farming Life archives.

These photographs, there are 40 in total, were taken down through the years.

These photographs are from the Lurgan Show from 2006 and 2007. There are also pictures from the same years for presentations of cups and committees.

We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs.

Have a look through this selection and let us know, drop us a comment, or email [email protected].

In the weeks and months, we hope to bring regular Retro pictures for readers to enjoy.

1. Farming Life archives/Diane Magill

2. Omagh man John Kidd with Cavalier the miniature Horse Champion at the Lurgan Show on Saturday. Picture: Diane Magill

3. Farming Life archives/Diane Magill

4. Farming Life archives/Diane Magill

