Farming Life has a wealth of old photographs dating back to the early 1980s.

I have been working my way steadily through these old negatives to shed a new light on the archive.

Today we have a selection of photographs which date from 1982.

One shows Mr Stanley Anderson, Tullyconnell, Cookstown, Co Tyrone, takes delivery of a new breed of pigs for Northern Ireland – purebred Durocs for his herd – in April 1982.

Another shows Mr John Gabbie, Ballynahinch. Receiving the Northern Bank rosette from David Workman after winning the Simmental supreme championship with a bull at the breed show and sale at Balmoral in April 1982.

While another old photograph shows Mr John Kidd and Mr Robert Mulligan, both of Banbridge, pictured in August 1982 at the Suffolk sheep judging at the breed show and sale at Balmoral.

Have a look through our old photographs and see who you can spot.

And don’t forget to pick up this weekend’s Farming Life which has more old photographs on my Bygone Days page.

Mr Stanley Anderson, Tullyconnell, Cookstown, Co Tyrone, takes delivery of a new breed of pigs for Northern Ireland – purebred Durocs for his herd – in April 1982. Picture: Farming Life/News Letter archives

Examining the new breed of Duroc pigs on the farm of Mr Stanley Anderson, Tullyconnell, Cookstown, Co Tyrone, in April 1982, are Mr Jim Hoy, Richard Jordan, Ashley Armstrong, John Wilson and Ivan Heaney. Picture: Farming Life/News Letter archives

Mr Stanley Anderson, Tullyconnell, Cookstown, Co Tyrone, inspecting the Duroc pigs on arrival from quarantine at his farm in April 1982, with Mrs Zdena Holden, director from the breeding farm in England. Picture: Farming Life/News Letter archives

Getting the first glimpse of the new breed of Duroc pigs on the farm of Mr Stanley Anderson, Tullyconnell, Cookstown, Co Tyrone, in April 1982. Picture: Farming Life/News Letter archives