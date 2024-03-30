Society tributes to former secretary as he leaves the post of secretary (1924)

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

When it was first mentioned that a presentation was about to be made to Mr Moore, the inhabitants of the district, “irrespective of class or creed”, were “most enthusiastic over the matter” and contributed towards the object with “a spontaneity seldom equalled”.

The presentation to Mr Moore took the form of a well filled wallet of treasury notes, and to Mrs Moore a handsome solid silver rose bowl.

After tea, the motion of Mr James Baird, secretary to the committee, seconded by Mr James McIlroy, the chair was taken amidst applause by the Reverend Dr Irwin, MA, Killead, who said that Mr and Mrs Moore had been his very best friends since be came to that community.

He said: “Mr Moore was a tower of strength in the community, a man who lent himself to every good cause for the benefit and uplift of the community, and especially of the farming community.”

He added that he remembered “quite distinctly” the beginning of the Antrim Agricultural Society, and he remembered many discussions that Mr Moore and he had the subject and how anxious he was over it, and how he had thrown “his whole soul into the business in order that it might be a success”.

The Reverend Irwin said: “There was nothing to be done the community for as a sale of work or a bazaar was concerned that Mrs Moore was not ready to give helping hand to. I know something of the way in which she helped Mr Moore in his work in connection with society, and was I am sure that she denied herself sleep many occasions in order to further the interests of the society and carry on the work in connection with it.”

He added that he was glad they had associated her name in the honour that night as he felt it would have been unworthy of them as a community if they had allowed Mr and Mrs Moore to leave them without showing their appreciation their worth and their work amongst them.

Mr Patrick Meenan, JP, who was very heartily received, said he was very sorry indeed that such a thing should have to be, “but the nearest and dearest must part”.

He said: “The show grounds, which were planned by Mr Moore, are a standing monument to the man and his ability as a secretary.

Mr Thomas J Campbell said during Mr Moore’s term of office for twenty years as secretary of the Agricultural Society his motto had always been “I serve”, he thought it was right in saying that had not been for Mr Moore their association would never have attained to such a state perfection as he had done.

He continued: “Mr Moore had the right tact and ability in forming his committees, and he knew exactly how to place his men, and so they were able to carry out the work entrusted to them with the greatest ease.

Mr Moore, after reading his formal reply, said when he looked back over twenty years he remembered some of the things that took place which were not well known public.

He said: “There was good deal of spade work done. When the show grounds were completed Mr T W Russell, then head of the Department Agriculture, was asked open them. Before that I got the idea that we were not getting “a fair crack of the whip” as far as technical education was concerned, in our part of the north.

“I got the sympathy and support of the late Mr John Kirk, then president of society, and you know, when Mr Kirk put his shoulder the wheel, what the result would be. In our interview with Mr Russell there was long hard tussle, but before interview was ended Mr Russell promised £7,000 to equip and establish an agricultural school in Co Antrim.”

Referring to his successor, Mr Clarke, he said he had always been great friend of his, and although there was more less friction in the society it never took place between himself and Mr Clarke, and he was very glad to see him occupying the position he had retired from.