This year’s Rally will feature over 700 exhibits from our agricultural, industrial and engineering history. Expect a great line-up of steam and traction engines, including steam rollers, stone crushers and threshers and a host of vintage cars, motorbikes, tractors, and commercial vehicles.

Established in 2022, the Rarely Seen Museum gives an insight into the process of restoring these mighty machines and is well worth a visit.

The Steam Rally is a great family day out, with an arena programme, steam engine rides, children’s shows, petting farms and one of the biggest outdoor fairgrounds in

The food and drink offering, including two bars, has something for everyone and the Rally provides a marketplace covering craft, artisan foods, clothing, accessories, bric-a-brac and more. Everyone will find an unexpected bargain; the autojumble section offers excellent finds!

The arena programme includes the TrialStar Motorcycle Stunt Team, Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue, falconry, and James Prenty with his sheepdogs and Indian Runner ducks.

The Shanes Castle May Day Steam Rally also includes a great line-up for its Irish Country and Rock Festival, which runs from Friday 3rd to Monday 6th May. The line-up includes Paul Kelly, Altagore, Tartan Riot, The Rogues, Tyler Michael, The City and Pure Blarney.

The pop-up campsite on the grounds of Shanes Castle gives you the chance to stay up to four nights, giving ample time to enjoy the Rally, the Music Festival and the Antrim area.

The Shanes Castle May Day Steam Rally is a great weekend for all the family.

Buy tickets at www.shanescastlesteamrally.co.uk (tickets are also available at the gates but pre-booking is essential for the campsite).

on Facebook /ShanesCastleSteam

The Rally organisers would like to thank sponsors, Antrim and Newtownabbey Council, and Castlewood Holiday Park.

Paul Kelly is performing at the Steam Rally on Sunday 6th May

A steam engine in action.

Steam engines will be centre stage

The Magic Show is always a popular draw