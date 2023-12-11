The Milch Cow Improvement Association meets in Belfast (1923)

The members of the Irish Milch Cow Improvement Association had held a meeting at the offices of the Dairy Supply Stores, 42 Chichester Street, Belfast, for the purpose of allotting the prizes for the 1922 competitions, reported the News Letter a century ago this week.

At the outset the proceedings Major Dobbin presided, and subsequently the chair was taken by the president, Mr Edward Cowdy, DL.

Mr John MacGregor (judge), in handing in the lists of the best milch cows which had qualified to compete for the prizes of the association according to their rules, stated that some of the best animals were disqualified on account of not calving inside the 13 months from the commencement of their test lactation period.

In giving the order of merit for those entered for the Sir Samuel Kelly £100 prizes, no notice was taken of the time of calving because their rules laid down that the second, “lactation must be finished and the third commenced inside 26 months, so that it could not be decided until this time next year”, he stated.

Entrants from the Free State in some cases had failed to have their cows officially reported by the Department of Agriculture. For example, Mr J Shinnick, Cork, had sent in a supervisor's report direct, which stated that one cow gave in 54 weeks 14,526 lbs milk with 498 lbs butter fat; and another gave 15,633 lbs milk with 565.95 lbs butter fat in 45 weeks.

Mr MacGregor said: “If these had been properly supervised and officially notified, they would have come pretty near the top; in fact the cow said to have given 15,633 lbs of milk in weeks would have been entitled to 297.81 points.”

The order of merit for the Calwell Cup (“if all the cows entered had calved within the thirteen months) were as follows: John Stewart, 310.11; Isaac Love, 298.55; J S Hood, 295.21; the Reverend R H. Robinson, 294.20; James Calwell, 290.43; J S Hood, 278.72; John Stewart, 269.25; John Stewart, 268.11; Isaac Love, 250.64; Captain Dundee, 250.19.

It was noted that Mr. John Stewart had had “hard luck” both for the Calwell Cup and Crawford Cup, as any of his three cows could have taken first in Down if they had calved earlier.

In Antrim the same misfortune overtook Mr James Calwell and Mr Isaac Love with Burnside II.

A number of entrants for the Calwell and Dundee Cups were disqualified on account of not being members of the association.

In conclusion, Mr MacGregor begged to say that he had examined 53 entries for the Kelly prize, entries for the Calwell Cup, four entries for the Dundee Cup, 11 entries for the Crawford Cup, and entries for the Thompson Cup, and he thanked the Ministry of Agriculture for giving him every facility to arrive at correct results.

The results for the cups were as follows: Sir Samuel Kelly £100 prize – First lactation, John Stewart, Ballymacreely, Killinchy, Sheila; 16,680 milks lbs, 573.24 butter fat lbs, 310.10 points. Isaac Love, Kilcreen, Glarryford, Burnside II; 16.082 milk lbs, 552.14 butter fat lbs, 298.65 points. J S Hood, Lisnatunny, Newtownstewart, Fancy II; 13,312 milk lbs, 648.37 butter fat lbs, 295.21 points. The Reverend R H Robinson, Drumsatt Rectory, Smithboro, Monaghan, Orphan Princess; 14,108 milk lbs, 612.50 butter fat lbs, 294.20 points. James Calwell, Bellahill House, Eden PO, Carrickfergus, Stormont Belle; 15,878 milk lbs, 526.63 butter fat lbs, 290.43 points. J S Hood, Lisnatunny, Newtownstewart, Pansy; 13,007 milk lbs, 594.61 butter fat lbs, 278.72 points. John Stewart, Ballymacreely, Killinchy, Strawberry; 13,209 milk lbs, 549.06 butter fat lbs, 269.35 points. John Stewart, Ballymacreely, Killinchy, Daisy; 14,904 milk lbs, 476.23 butter fat lbs, 268.11 points. Isaac Love, Kilcreen, Glarryford, Burnside III; 14,192 milk lbs, 470.88 butter fat lbs, 259.64 points. Captain Dundee, Ballycarry, Legge; 14,386 milks lbs, 461.33 butter fat lbs; 259.19 points. Harry Pringle, Moor Farm, Ballygawley, Golden Butterfly; 13,874 milk lbs, 447.59 butter fat lbs, 250.63 points.

