Offering one of the largest entries of vintage and classic tractors, top price on the day was for a stunning 1928 Foden C Type, with the hammer eventually falling for £190,000. The C Type had undergone an extensive restoration creating one of the finest examples in existence. From a similar era, a 1921 Marshall steam road roller made £38,000, while a 1915 Overtime model R was sold for £40,000.

Buyers of classic and modern classic tractors had a wealth of options. In the red corner, an immaculate 1977 Massey Ferguson 1200 articulated tractor made £56,000, while a much smaller and iconic Massey Ferguson 135 with a cab, and just 855 hours on the clock, fetched £13,000. The blue corner served up a Ford 7810 Silver Jubilee tractor, which always attracts strong demand, with the hammer falling at an impressive £46,000. Alongside this was a popular County 1164, which made £40,000.

Trade for rare tractors continues to be strong, with a 1936 Ferguson Brown Model A, only the fifth one ever made, going on to fetch £38,000. Tom Godsmark, associate at Cheffins, says the April vintage auction is a real highlight, and this year it offered something for everyone, with a star-studded lineup.

This immaculate Foden C Type achieved the top price of the day at £190,000.

“The trade for classic and vintage tractors continues unabated as buyers look for tractors they remember seeing or operating from their youth. Ford variants such as County and Roadless, along with Muir Hill, are in demand. MB Tracs are also increasingly popular, with later high horsepower models commanding excellent prices. As is the case with all lots, tractor condition, hours and rarity are the determining factors in achieving premium prices.

“The sale was a huge success, with over £2m worth of equipment sold in one day, in excess of 700 online bidders, and a packed car park in Sutton, made for a strong trade and some notable prices,” adds Tom.

Alongside the tractors was a large selection of motorcycles, which achieved over 80% sale rate, and a top price of £12,500 was paid for a 1929 Velocette KSS, while a 1928 Sunbeam Model 5 ‘Long-Stroke’ made £8,100, nearly double its pre-sale estimate. Petroliana and automobilia were again in high demand and the Prices Upper Cylinder Lubricant cabinet achieved £3,000 against an estimate of £800-£1000, while an extremely rare Wayne 800 petrol pump restoration project finished at £2,600.