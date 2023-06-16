News you can trust since 1963
Ulster Folk Museum gears up to celebrate Ferguson Tractor Day this month

Ulster Folk Museum will celebrate Ferguson Tractor Day this month, offering visitors an insight into the legacy of agricultural innovator, Harry Ferguson with working ploughing and cultivating demonstrations using vintage Ferguson tractors.
By Darryl Armitage
Published 16th Jun 2023, 12:07 BST- 1 min read

Activities will kick off on Saturday 24th June, from 10am to 5pm in collaboration with the Ferguson Heritage Tractor Society.

Agriculture is one of Northern Ireland’s most important industries and Co Down native Harry Ferguson is renowned for inventing the iconic ‘Wee Grey Fergie’ Massey Ferguson tractor in 1946. This was the birth of the Massey Ferguson as we know it, and the machine’s unique three-point linkage system went on to revolutionise farming globally.

Celebrations will begin at Ulster Folk Museum from 10am, where visitors will be able to see vintage Ferguson tractors and get involved in awarding their choice for the award of best in show competition followed by traditional music, craft demonstrations and tractor runs taking place throughout the museum.

The Ulster Folk Museum will celebrate Ferguson Tractor Day on Saturday 24th June, from 10am to 5pm in collaboration with the Ferguson Heritage Tractor Society. Picture: NMNIThe Ulster Folk Museum will celebrate Ferguson Tractor Day on Saturday 24th June, from 10am to 5pm in collaboration with the Ferguson Heritage Tractor Society. Picture: NMNI
Tickets for Ferguson Tractor Day should be booked online in advance. To book time slots and for further details visit https://www.ulsterfolkmuseum.org/whats-on/ferguson-tractor-day.