Watch: Laying underwater cables at Enniskillen in 1965
This week’s clip from the Northern Ireland Screen’s Digital Film Archive is from Co Fermanagh from 1965.
By Darryl Armitage
Published 28th Sep 2023, 12:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 12:11 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
It is short clip of 30 seconds or more of laying underwater cables across the county's many loughs.
The notes for this clip read: “Laying electric cables underwater was a tricky and labourious job, involving barrels, manpower and a diver!”
Advertisement
Advertisement
This clip is courtesy of UTV © ITV and the full clip can be viewed at https://digitalfilmarchive.net/media/underwater-cable-laying-in-enniskillen-3499.
You can see more films at www.digitalfilmarchive.net.
#DigitalFilmArchive #NorthernIrelandScreen