It is short clip of 30 seconds or more of laying underwater cables across the county's many loughs.

The notes for this clip read: “Laying electric cables underwater was a tricky and labourious job, involving barrels, manpower and a diver!”

This clip is courtesy of UTV © ITV and the full clip can be viewed at https://digitalfilmarchive.net/media/underwater-cable-laying-in-enniskillen-3499.

You can see more films at www.digitalfilmarchive.net.