Watch: Ploughing competition in Ballycastle (1965)

Farming Life is delighted to be bringing back the old clips from our friends at Northern Ireland Screen’s Digital Film Archive.
By Darryl Armitage
Published 13th Sep 2023, 11:00 BST- 1 min read
This week’s clip is from a ploughing match which was held at Ballycastle in 1965. The video is Courtesy of UTV © ITV

The notes on this video state: “A horse-ploughing match in the beautiful surroundings of Ballycastle. Measuring the furrows is part of the criteria for judging.”

Do you recall any old ploughing matches from around the country? Do you have any old films from bygone ploughing matches? We would love to see them. Get in touch via [email protected].

See more films at www.digitalfilmarchive.net

