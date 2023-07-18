There was an excellent turnout of tractors, both vintage and modern, as well as other vintage vehicles for the run.

The club wish to extend their thanks to everyone who turned up on the evening to take part, as well as to all those who came out to spectate along the route down the peninsula.

The club annually host a road run as part of their fundraising efforts for local charities – these include for this year K9 Search and Rescue NI and Air Ambulance NI.

Last Friday the annual Peninsula Vintage Club run was held from Kircubbin Sailing Club. Picture: Darryl Armitage

Farming Life's Darryl Armitage popped along to the Peninsula Vintage Club run and captured this video, and there is more which will go up later this week.

Also, keep an eye out in Farming Life for the photographs from the run.